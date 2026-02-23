Taliss-IST swimmers make splash at Invitational Gala in D’salaam

Dar es Salaam. Taliss-IST swimmers delivered a commanding performance at the just-ended Invitational Gala held at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) swimming pool in Masaki, reaffirming their dominance in Tanzania’s competitive swimming scene.

The highly competitive event brought together 16 clubs from across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, as well as visiting swimmers from Malawi and Rwanda.

According to Taliss-IST Communications Manager Claire Pamella Kamahoro, the championship reflected the growing regional profile of swimming, attracting both emerging and elite talent.

Participating clubs included Taliss Swim Club, Dar Swim Club, Mwanza Swim Club, Riptide Swim Club, Bluefins Swim Club, North Coast Swim Club, MIS Piranhas, Dolphin Swimmers Club and Kigali Sporting Club.

Others were Lake Victoria Sports Club, Premier Swim Club, Braeburn Sharks, Wahoo Swim Club-ISZ, Monti Aqua Force, Hurricanes Swim Club and Liyani Swim Club.

From the opening heats to the final relays, Taliss-IST swimmers set the pace, ultimately collecting an impressive 2,547 points to top the overall standings.

Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) followed closely with 2,318 points to finish second, while Mwanza Swim Club secured third place with 697 points.

Riptide Swim Club placed fourth with 663 points, and Lake Victoria Sports Club rounded out the top five with 379 points.

In the medal tally, Taliss-IST’s superiority was even more evident.

The team amassed 51 gold medals, 24 silver medals and 26 bronze medals, bringing their total haul to 101 medals, the highest of the competition.

Dar Swim Club finished second in the medal standings with 27 gold medals, 33 silvers and 38 bronzes for a total of 98 medals, demonstrating impressive depth across various age categories.

Mwanza Swim Club claimed third place with 12 gold medals, 14 silvers and six bronzes, totaling 32 medals.

Riptide Swim Club secured fourth position with five gold medals, 11 silvers and 10 bronzes for a total of 26 medals.

North Coast Swim Club earned four gold medals, eight silvers and six bronzes, while Lake Victoria Sports Club also recorded four gold medals, eight silvers and three bronzes to collect 15 medals overall.

MIS Piranhas managed two gold medals, two silvers and three bronzes to collect seven medals.

Bluefins Swim Club earned three silver and three bronze medals, while Kigali Sporting Club from Rwanda secured four bronze medals.

Wahoo Swim Club-ISZ of Zanzibar clinched one bronze medal to complete the medal table. Claire noted that beyond the pool action, the gala stood out for its high level of organisation and professionalism.

She said the seamless coordination of races, accurate timekeeping and athlete welfare measures contributed to the event’s success and growing reputation.

“The championship was professionally organised and continues to attract more clubs every year. The presence of regional teams shows how the competition is becoming an important fixture on the swimming calendar,” she said.

The event also enjoyed strong backing from a diverse lineup of sponsors, reflecting rising private-sector confidence in swimming as a fast-developing sport in Tanzania. Among the key supporters was JustFit Sports Gear Limited, a leading sports retail and development company in Tanzania.

The company provides high-quality original sportswear, gym equipment and athletic essentials for women, men and children.

JustFit has been actively involved in national sports sponsorship, supporting major competitions and contributing equipment and awards to enhance athletic excellence.

Its partnership with the Taliss-IST Invitational underscores its mission of promoting active and healthy lifestyles while supporting grassroots sports development.

Other major sponsors included Camusat, a global leader in telecommunications infrastructure with a strong presence in Tanzania, known for its commitment to sustainable development and community engagement.

Gemin Investments, a multidisciplinary firm delivering electrical, ICT and digital infrastructure solutions critical to national development, also played a vital role.

Africa Power Machinery and Northern Engineering Works Limited, companies instrumental in infrastructure and industrial growth, added significant support to ensure the event’s smooth execution.

Additional backing came from Bwana Sukari, The Duke Media, Sayona, Medinova and Red Dot.

Their combined contributions enhanced the organisation, athlete experience and overall visibility of the championship.