Morale boost for Taifa Stars as squad leaves for Morocco

Dar es Salaam. All players of Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars, have now assembled in Cairo, Egypt, where the team has been holding its final training camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals scheduled to kick off in Morocco on Sunday.

The camp reached full capacity following the arrival of team captain Mbwana Samatta and assistant captain Simon Msuva, whose presence has significantly lifted the mood within the squad.

According to Taifa Stars head of delegation, Suleiman Mahmoud Jabir, the two senior players joined the camp earlier this week, completing the list of selected players and allowing the technical bench to focus fully on tactical and physical preparations. Jabir said the arrival of Samatta and Msuva has had a positive impact on the team’s morale as they gear up for their opening Group C match against Nigeria.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place at the Fez Stadium in Fez on Sunday night, with kick-off set for 8.30pm East Africa Time.

“The camp is now complete and all players are in good condition,” said Jabir. “The presence of Samatta and Msuva have increased morale in the team.

The players are motivated, focused and fully aware of the task ahead.” He added that the training sessions in Cairo have been intense and productive, with the coaching staff emphasizing fitness, tactical discipline and team cohesion.

With all players available, the technical team has been able to fine-tune strategies and assess combinations ahead of the tournament opener.

Jabir expressed confidence in the team’s readiness, noting that the players believe in their ability to compete strongly at the continental show-piece despite being drawn in a challenging group.

“All players are now in camp and ready for the competition. We will leave for Morocco today at 6pm to attend the opening ceremony,” he said. “Basically, we are in top shape ahead of the competition and ready to give our best results.”

Taifa Stars have been placed in Group C alongside African heavyweights Nigeria, as well as Uganda and Tunisia.

The group is widely regarded as one of the most competitive at the tournament, but the Tanzanian camp remains optimistic about their chances.

Team officials believe that the blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents in the squad provides a strong foundation to challenge their opponents.

The leadership of Samatta and Msuva is also expected to play a crucial role, both on and off the pitch, as Taifa Stars seek a positive start to their Afcon campaign.