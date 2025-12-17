Job expresses confidence ahead of Stars’ Afcon campaign

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania National Football Team (Taifa Stars) central defender Dickson Job has expressed strong confidence ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, insisting the team is ready to battle in what has been widely described as a difficult Group C.

Taifa Stars have been drawn alongside continental heavyweights Nigeria and Tunisia, as well as East African rivals Uganda, setting the stage for a demanding group campaign.

Despite the challenge, Job said the team is embracing the test and remains focused on making a positive mark at Africa’s biggest football tournament.

Tanzania will kick off their Afcon campaign against Nigeria on December 23 at the Fez Stadium, with the match scheduled to start at 8:30pm East Africa Time.

They will then face Uganda at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on December 27, also at 8:30pm, before concluding their group-stage fixtures against Tunisia on December 30 at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, with kick-off set for 7:00pm.

Speaking from the team’s residential training camp in Cairo, Egypt, Job acknowledged the strength of their opponents but maintained that facing top teams is part of competing at the highest level.

“Many football fans say we are in a tough group, and that is true. But to succeed in a tournament like Afcon, you must be ready to face strong opponents,” said Job. “We are doing well in training here in Cairo, the morale in the camp is very high, and every player understands the responsibility of representing the nation.”

The defender added that the technical bench, led by head coach Miguel Gamondi, has intensified preparations, focusing on tactical discipline, fitness, and teamwork.