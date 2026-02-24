Tanzania’s JJ puts Nation on global football map ahead of Afcon 2027

Dar es Salaam. As the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 draws near, one Tanzanian is ensuring the world takes notice: John Jackson Makanzo, widely known as JJ.

Recognised as Tanzania’s sole international sports journalist consistently reporting from Europe’s top leagues, JJ has earned credibility with Uefa, Fifa, the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga. Yet his work extends far beyond match reporting. He has a larger mission: promoting Tanzania on the global stage ahead of Afcon 2027.

Every time JJ appears before international cameras, he opens with the same deliberate line:

“Hi, my name is John Jackson from Tanzania.”

What may sound simple is, in fact, a strategic act of nation branding. Millions of viewers across Europe and America hear Tanzania’s name repeatedly—clearly, confidently, proudly. With the country set to host Afcon next year, the message carries even greater significance.

Recently, during a Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt fixture, JJ addressed Bayern coach Vincent Kompany live on television:

“Hi, my name’s John Jackson from Tanzania. Tanzania will be hosting Afcon next year.”

Before posing any football-related questions, he had already showcased Tanzania to the world.

JJ then inquired about Nicolas Jackson’s future at Bayern. Kompany replied cautiously but added an unexpected remark:

“I will do everything I can to come to Tanzania to watch Afcon 2027.”

A brief two-minute press interaction had been transformed into an international marketing moment for the nation.

JJ’s approach is straightforward yet highly effective: consistent appearances on global platforms ensure football fans, coaches, and potential investors associate Tanzania with world-class football events. As he explains:

“I am on a mission to brand Tanzania for this Afcon. I hope I’ll get full support from the people in the government.”