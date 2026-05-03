Tanzania’s Kariakoo Derby: Yanga vs Simba, the most anticipated clash, ends 2–2 at Isamuhyo Stadium

Dar es Salaam. Traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba produced a dramatic 2-2 draw in a fiercely contested Tanzania Mainland Premier League encounter played on May 3, 2026, at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The high intensity derby delivered early fireworks as Simba stunned their rivals with a blistering start, racing into a two goal lead within the opening ten minutes.

The visitors struck first in the second minute when Libase Gueye finished calmly after being set up by a precise assist from Clatous Chama, who dictated early play in midfield.

Simba doubled their advantage in the ninth minute through Chama himself, who produced an acrobatic finish following a well delivered pass from Ellie Mpanzu.

At that stage, Yanga looked unsettled and struggled to cope with Simba’s fast attacking transitions and aggressive pressing.

However, the momentum began to shift as Yanga regrouped and found their rhythm.

Their response came in the 17th minute when Prince Dube reduced the deficit, converting from close range after being set up by Duke Abuya in a well constructed attacking move that reignited the home side’s confidence.

Yanga continued to grow into the match, controlling possession and pushing Simba deeper into their half.

Their persistence paid off in the 57th minute when captain Bakari Mwamnyeto rose to the occasion, scoring the equaliser to complete a remarkable comeback and send the home supporters into celebration.

The second half remained highly competitive, with both sides creating chances and showing tactical discipline, but neither team managed to find a winning goal despite late pressure.

The result means Yanga have maintained their unbeaten run in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League this season, extending a strong sequence of performances across their 20 league matches.

The draw also preserves their position at the top of the table, where they now sit on 48 points.

Simba, meanwhile, move to 43 points from the same number of matches, keeping the five point gap intact in the title race. Despite failing to secure victory, their strong start and attacking display will offer positives as the season continues.