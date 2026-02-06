Tanzania to host Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships

Dar es Salaam is set to take centre stage in African boxing after it was confirmed that Tanzania will host the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships on April 26, 2026, in a major highlight of the Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) calendar for the year.

The international tournament is expected to attract top amateur boxers from across Zone Three nations, offering Tanzania’s fighters a valuable chance to compete at a high level on home soil while strengthening the country’s profile as a growing destination for elite sports events.

According to the BFT programme for 2026, the Zone Three Championships will be staged in Dar es Salaam, with organisers working closely with the Boxing Council of Tanzania (BMT), the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) and sponsors to ensure the competition meets international standards.

For Tanzania, hosting the championship is more than just a prestigious assignment. It represents a key step in the development of the sport, giving local boxers exposure to tough regional opposition and sharpening their readiness for bigger continental and global assignments later in the year.

Africa calendar includes AFBC Championships and Commonwealth Games

The Zone Three tournament is one of three major international engagements listed in the federation’s 2026 programme.

Following the Dar es Salaam event in April, Tanzania is expected to take part in the African Boxing Championships, scheduled for May and June 2026 in Zambia. The continental championship will provide another opportunity for Tanzanian boxers to test themselves against Africa’s best while also targeting medals and improved rankings.

Later in the year, the focus will shift beyond the continent when boxing features at the Commonwealth Games, set for July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. The Games remain one of the most respected multi sport competitions globally, and participation would offer Tanzanian boxers an invaluable platform to gain experience against world class opponents from across the Commonwealth.

National competitions begin with women’s championships

At home, BFT has outlined a busy and structured domestic programme, beginning with the National Women’s Open Championships, scheduled for February 24 to 28, 2026, in Dar es Salaam. The tournament will be an important stage for female boxers to showcase talent, build competitiveness and earn recognition in the national set up.

That event will be followed by the National Open Championships for men and women, set for March 17 to 21, 2026, also in Dar es Salaam. These championships are expected to play a major role in selecting and assessing boxers for national duty as the international season approaches.

The build up to the Zone Three Championships will then continue with a listed competition window running from April 22 to 26, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, aligning with the main hosting date of April 26 and ensuring Tanzania’s boxers remain active and sharp ahead of the regional showpiece.

Pro boxing launch and regional tournaments across Tanzania

One of the standout moments in the domestic calendar will be the official launch of the BFT Boxing League on May 23. The event is expected to feature a major bout card involving Ngome Boxing Team and JKT Boxing Team, with notable local and international boxers anticipated to participate under a professional boxing style format. The domestic season will then shift to Dodoma, which will host the National Cup for all regions of Mainland Tanzania from June 9 to 13, an event expected to strengthen regional participation and widen the talent pool.

Action will later move to Tanga, where the National Club Champions Championships for men and women will take place from August 26 to 30, 2026. The competition will be followed by the National Youth Open Championships, scheduled for September 8 to 12, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, as BFT continues its focus on developing the next generation of fighters.

The calendar will also take boxing to Butiama, Mara, where the Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Cup is set for October 10 to 14, before the year concludes with the Champions of Champions tournament, scheduled for November 25 to 28, in Dar es Salaam.

Training, seminars and BFT AGM

Beyond the competitions, BFT has also included a series of coaching and refereeing courses throughout the year, aimed at improving technical standards and strengthening the sport’s foundations across the country.