Azam, Singida face stern tests to keep qualification hopes on track

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Azam FC and Singida Black Stars, face a defining weekend in Zanzibar as they take on DR Congo’s Maniema Union and Algerian giants CR Belouizdad in two crucial group-stage encounters at the New Amaan Complex.

Azam will be first in action on Saturday at 7pm, before Singida return on Sunday at 7pm East Africa time, with both clubs targeting victories that could keep their qualification hopes firmly on track.

Azam under pressure in Group B showdown

Azam’s clash against Maniema Union comes with huge stakes, driven by the tight race in Group B. After four matches, Wydad AC and Maniema Union sit joint-top on nine points each. Wydad lead the group on goal difference (+4), with Maniema close behind (+3).

Azam are currently third with six points, meaning this match could define their path to the knockout stage. Victory would see the Dar es Salaam-based side move to nine points, drawing level with the top two and throwing the group wide open heading into the final stretch.

But defeat would be costly. It would leave Azam stuck on six points while Maniema pull clear to 12, a gap that could prove difficult to close, especially with only a few matches remaining.

The pressure is intensified by the fact that Nairobi United, bottom of the group with zero points, have struggled to influence the race, making results in the head-to-head clashes among the top three even more decisive.

Maniema bring discipline and efficiency

Maniema Union have shown they are a serious force, recording three wins and one loss. Their numbers underline why they are dangerous: five goals scored and only two conceded.

That defensive record reflects a side that is organised, patient and capable of managing difficult moments. Maniema do not need long spells of dominance to hurt opponents — they can strike quickly, punish errors and protect a lead with maturity.

For Azam, the challenge will be finding the balance between attacking with urgency and maintaining defensive discipline. Any lapse in concentration, especially during transitions, could be punished by the Congolese side.

Azam must make home advantage count

Azam’s campaign has been inconsistent, with two wins and two defeats, scoring three goals and conceding four. Their negative goal difference (-1) highlights the need for greater sharpness both in attack and in game management.

Playing at the New Amaan Complex should provide an extra boost, but Azam will need more than atmosphere to get the job done. They must start strongly, avoid cheap turnovers in midfield and show greater efficiency in front of goal.

The match could be decided by fine margins — set-pieces, composure in key moments, and the ability to stay organised if they take the lead.

Singida face massive challenge against Group C leaders

On Sunday night, Singida Black Stars face what may be their toughest test yet when they take on CR Belouizdad, the current leaders of Group C.

The Algerian side top the standings with nine points from four matches, having won three and lost one. They have also been impressive going forward, scoring eight goals and conceding four, an indication of their ability to control matches while still carrying a consistent attacking threat.

Behind them, AS Otohó sit second with six points, while Stellenbosch and Singida are tied on four points, setting up a tense battle for qualification places.

Why CR Belouizdad are a tough opponent

CR Belouizdad’s goal difference of +4 reflects a side that can score freely and dictate the tempo. Their experience in continental football gives them an added edge, especially in high-pressure games where decision-making and composure often determine the outcome.

For Singida, the match is not only about performance but also about results. Dropping points could leave them chasing the pack, while a win would dramatically change the group dynamics and place them firmly back in contention.

Singida’s path: discipline, courage and clinical finishing

Singida’s record of one win, one draw and two defeats, with three goals scored and five conceded, shows they have competed but must now find consistency at the highest level.

To stand a chance against the Algerian heavyweights, Singida will need a disciplined defensive structure, smart pressing, and ruthless finishing when opportunities arise. Against teams like CR Belouizdad, missed chances often come at a heavy price.