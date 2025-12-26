TPC Open golf tournament set for next month in Moshi

Dar es Salaam. The highly anticipated TPC Open golf tournament will now be staged next month at the picturesque TPC Golf Course in Moshi, bringing together more than 100 golfers from across the country.

The tournament was initially scheduled to take place in November but was postponed by the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) due to unavoidable reasons.

With the new dates confirmed, preparations are now in top gear as golfers and officials look forward to one of the most competitive events on the local golf calendar.

According to the organisers, the tournament is expected to attract a strong field of players representing various golf clubs nationwide. Golfers heading to Moshi will come from Arusha Gymkhana, Moshi Club, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, Morogoro Gymkhana, Kilombero Golf Club, Mufindi Golf Club and the host club, TPC Golf Club.

The TPC Open has traditionally been regarded as a key platform for golfers to test their skills against the country’s best while also gaining valuable ranking points.

With a large turnout expected, competition is anticipated to be intense across all categories. The event will feature several competitive categories, including the overall gross winner and overall gross runner-up, as well as the overall net winner.

In addition, prizes will be up for grabs in Division A, Division B and Division C, with winners and runners-up recognised in each division. Juniors will also have their own category, underscoring the organisers’ commitment to nurturing young golfing talent in the country.

In a move aimed at adding more excitement and professionalism to the tournament, there will be preceding side events specifically for professional golfers.

These professionals will take to the course ahead of the amateurs, giving fans and fellow players an opportunity to watch top-level golf action before the main competition begins.

TPC Golf Club officials have assured players of excellent course conditions, noting that the Moshi-based course is in prime shape following ongoing maintenance and upgrades. The scenic backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro is also expected to add to the tournament’s appeal.