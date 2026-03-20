TPC Sugar eyes deeper engagement in Kilimanjaro Marathon

Dar es Salaam. TPC Sugar has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon, marking 16 years of partnership with the annual race held in Moshi.

The company, one of Tanzania’s oldest sugar producers, says the marathon has provided a valuable platform to enhance brand visibility while strengthening ties with employees, partners and the wider community.

TPC Sugar Head of Sales and Marketing, Allen Maro, described the partnership as a rewarding journey, noting that the event’s international standards and organisation have helped elevate the company’s profile both along the race route and online.

“The marathon offers a unique opportunity for networking among employees and with other stakeholders. As one of the largest employers in the region, this platform is important for strengthening relationships and promoting our brand,” he said.

This year, the company plans to use the event to promote healthy lifestyles among its workforce, while reinforcing its position in the market under its “Home of Tanzania’s Sugar” identity.

Mr Maro added that the marathon also aligns with the company’s broader corporate social responsibility agenda, including support for community initiatives through organisations such as the Friends of TPC (FTK), which focuses on development projects in Lower Moshi.

He noted that TPC’s association with the marathon also reflects its pride in supporting initiatives linked to Mount Kilimanjaro, a symbol of national heritage and tourism.

Beyond the race, the company continues to invest in environmental sustainability. Recently, it planted 400 trees within its estate as part of efforts to promote conservation. It is also adopting efficient irrigation systems, including overhead pivot and linear move technologies, to optimise water use in sugarcane farming.

For the 2026 edition, TPC Sugar will sponsor 400 employees to participate across all race categories—the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km) and 5km fun run—with additional teams competing in the corporate challenge.

To support participants, the company has engaged a professional trainer registered under the Tanzania Amateur Athletics Association (TAAA) to prepare employees and their families ahead of the race.

“We are covering entry fees, transport and providing a dedicated hospitality tent at the finish line where participants can relax and refresh,” Mr Maro said.

Looking beyond the marathon, the company is also pursuing expansion projects, including the construction of a distillery to produce extra neutral alcohol (ENA) using molasses, a by-product of sugar production. The project is expected to reduce imports while adding value through the production of organic fertiliser from by-products.

In the energy sector, TPC is expanding its renewable power generation capacity. In addition to its existing 17-megawatt plant powered by bagasse, a second plant with a capacity of six megawatts is under construction and is expected to be operational later this year.

Mr Maro said the company will continue to invest in community development, particularly in education, healthcare, infrastructure and income-generating activities in surrounding areas.

He noted that participation in the marathon has also had a lasting impact on employees, inspiring the formation of jogging clubs and regular fitness activities within the TPC estate.

On production, Mr Maro assured the public of adequate sugar supply, noting that the company has sufficient stock to meet market demand until June 2026, when production is expected to resume.