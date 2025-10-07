Winners picked at Yas and Mixx-backed Lake Victoria Marathon

Mwanza. Runners Robert Makenzi and Tunu Andrew emerged victorious at the Lake Victoria Half Marathon, which concluded yesterday in Mwanza.

Outshining hundreds of competitors, both athletes claimed top honors, with Makenzi taking home Sh500,000.

Speaking after his win, Makenzi expressed his determination to continue excelling and represent Tanzania internationally. “I am very happy to win the event. This is my pathway to reach the highest standards in the sport,” he said.

John Joseph finished second, earning Sh400,000, while Paul Makiya secured third place with Sh300,000. In the women’s category, Tunu Andrew claimed first place, followed by Pendo Charles in second with Sh400,000, and Neema Sanka in third, who received Sh300,000.

The marathon, supported by Yas Tanzania in partnership with its digital service brand Mixx, went beyond competition, serving as a platform for community development, social responsibility, and sporting excellence.

For his part, Yas acting Zonal Director for the Lake Zone, Robert Sanyagi, said the broader purpose of the event. “This marathon carries a greater mission, to support premature babies at Sekou Toure and Bugando Referral Hospitals who require specialized care,” he said, noting that more than 120 children are born prematurely each month in the two hospitals.

“Initiatives like this help reduce medical expenses and offer hope to affected families,” he added. Sanyagi also explained that the marathon’s positive impact on Mwanza’s local economy.

“The event benefits nutrition programs for mothers, beverage vendors, transport operators, hotels, and various small businesses. Sports is a powerful driver of both social and economic development,” he said.

On the technology front, Sanyagi underscored Yas and Mixx’s role in leveraging innovation to uplift communities. “Our 4G and 5G networks connect people across the Lake Zone, while digital financial services such as Lipa kwa Simu make transactions faster and more convenient. Sports and technology together can build health, unity, and opportunity,” he added.

Hilda Vigo, Coordinator of the Lake Victoria Half Marathon, expressed gratitude for the partnership. “Yas and Mixx’s contribution has been instrumental in supporting premature babies and stimulating Mwanza’s economy.