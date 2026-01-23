Yanga seek revenge against Al Ahly in Caf Cup duel today

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Caf Champions League flag-bearers, Young Africans (Yanga), will tonight step into one of the toughest arenas in African club football when they face Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly in a decisive Group B encounter.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7pm East African time at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, with the stakes high for both sides as the race for knockout-stage qualification intensifies.

For Yanga, the equation is simple but demanding: avoid defeat. A win would significantly strengthen their push for a place in the next round, while even a draw would keep their hopes alive and maintain momentum in what has been an increasingly competitive group.

Heading into the clash, Yanga sit second in Group B with four points from two matches, level on points with leaders Al Ahly, who also have four.

However, the Egyptian giants hold the advantage on goal difference, boasting a +3 compared to Yanga’s +1, underlining just how tight the margins are at this stage of the campaign.

While the current standings offer encouragement, history presents Yanga with a stern reminder of the challenge in front of them.

Records show that the two clubs have met eight times, with Al Ahly winning five, Yanga claiming one victory, and the remaining two matches ending in draws—both played in Dar es Salaam.

Perhaps most concerning for the Tanzanian champions is their away record against the Cairo-based side. Yanga have lost all four previous visits to Egypt, meaning tonight’s fixture is not only crucial for the group standings but also represents a chance to rewrite a difficult chapter in the club’s continental history.

A positive result in Alexandria would be more than a point or three—it would be a breakthrough moment, delivering Yanga’s first-ever away point against Al Ahly, and sending a clear message that the Jangwani Street outfit is ready to compete with the continent’s elite on any ground.

Despite the daunting challenge, Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves has struck a confident tone, insisting his squad is fully prepared for the battle.

“The players are in top form and ready for this match,” said Pedro, who believes his side has the quality and mentality required to stand firm against one of Africa’s most decorated clubs.

His optimism has also been boosted by the club’s busy January transfer window, which has brought depth and fresh competition into the squad. Yanga have strengthened their ranks with five new signings: Mohammed Damaro, Allan Okello, Hussein Masalanga, Emmanuel Mwanengo, and Laurindo ‘Depu’ Aurélio.

The additions have not only expanded the coach’s tactical options, but also raised internal competition as players fight for starting roles in one of the season’s biggest matches.