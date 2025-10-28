Yanga, Simba SC avoid early clashes in CAF group stage

Dar es Salaam. The four Tanzanian clubs that have qualified for the group stage of CAF competitions will not face each other when the draws are conducted ahead of the new campaign scheduled to begin on November 21.

Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) and their arch rivals Simba SC have both advanced to the CAF Champions’ League group stage, while Azam FC and Singida Black Stars have secured their places in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

According to the latest CAF club rankings and competition regulations, teams placed in the same seeding pot cannot be drawn together in the same group.

Based on current standings, both Yanga and Simba are expected to be placed in Pot 2 of the CAF Champions League draw, while Azam FC and Singida Black Stars are likely to find themselves together in Pot 4 of the Confederation Cup draw.

In the CAF Champions League, Pot 1 currently features some of the continent’s most dominant sides: Al Ahly (Egypt) with 78 CAF ranking points, Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) with 62 points, and Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia) with 57 points.

The fourth team expected to join Pot 1 is RS Berkane (Morocco), provided they qualify by eliminating Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya) in their second-leg tie scheduled for October 30 in Morocco.

RS Berkane drew 1-1 away to Al Ahly Tripoli in the first leg and will only need a goalless draw or a win at home to seal qualification.

If Berkane advance, they will join Pot 1 since they currently have 52 CAF ranking points, which is higher than Simba’s 48 points.

That means both Yanga and Simba would be confirmed in Pot 2 of the draw. As per CAF draw procedures, teams placed in the same pot cannot face each other in the group stage. Therefore, the two Tanzanian giants will not meet at this phase.

However, being in Pot 2 means that both clubs could be drawn against one of Africa’s heavyweights from Pot 1 — namely Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance, or RS Berkane (if qualified).

Currently, the projected composition of Pot 2 includes Simba SC, Yanga SC, Al Hilal (Sudan), Pyramids FC (Egypt) (if they qualify), and possibly Petro de Luanda (Angola) if Pyramids will not qualify.

Pot 3 is expected to feature AS FAR (Morocco), MC Alger (Algeria), Rivers United (Nigeria), JS Kabylie (Algeria), and Petro de Luanda depending on Pyramids’ fate.

Meanwhile, Pot 4 could consist of Saint Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo), Power Dynamos (Zambia), and two other teams namely JS Kabylie or Stade Malien (Mali).

CAF Confederation Cup: Azam and Singida in Pot 4

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Tanzania’s representatives Azam FC and Singida Black Stars are both expected to be placed in Pot 4, meaning they will not meet in the group stage.

Other clubs projected to be in Pot 4 include Olympic Safi (Morocco) and Zesco United (Zambia).

This positioning implies that Azam and Singida could face much stronger opponents from the higher pots. Pot 1 in the Confederation Cup is expected to feature continental powerhouses such as Zamalek SC (Egypt), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco), USM Alger (Algeria), and CR Belouizdad (Algeria).

Pot 2 will likely include Stellenbosch FC (South Africa), Al Masry (Egypt), Maniema Union (DR Congo), and Djoliba AC (Mali).

Meanwhile, Pot 3 may have teams like Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa), JAS Otoho (Congo Brazzaville), San Pedro (Ivory Coast), and Nairobi United (Kenya).

Given these possible seedlings, both Azam FC and Singida Black Stars will face tough challenges in their respective groups.

They could be drawn against some of the most experienced teams in African football, but their recent performances have raised optimism that Tanzanian clubs can continue making a mark on the continental stage.