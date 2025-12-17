Amsons’ Mbeya Cement signs EPC contract with Sinoma International for new clinker lines in Mbeya and Tanga

Mbeya Cement Company Limit­ed (MCCL) a subsidiary of Amsons group signed on 12th December 2025 the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Sinoma International (Nanjing) Engineering Co., Ltd. for the devel­opment of 2 new clinker production lines in Mbeya and Tanga.

The signing marked a major mile­stone in MCCL and Amsons long-term expansion strategy, reflecting the Group’s unwavering commit­ment to strengthening Tanzania’s manufacturing capacities.

Invited representatives from Amsons, MCCL and the Government of Tanzania witnessing the execution of the EPC contracts.

This project will significantly increase MCCL’s clinker produc­tion, positioning the company to meet growing national and regional demand while aligning with Tanza­nia’s industrialisation goals.

The partnership with Sinoma, a globally recognised leader in cement plant engineering, underscores the Group’s focus on technical excel­lence, sustainability, and efficiency.

MCCL Directors (Mr. Mmari and Dr. Sophia Kongela) left and Sinoma Directors executing the EPC contracts.

Speaking during the ceremo­ny, MCCL’s Board chairperson Dr Sophia Kongela emphasized the strategic importance of this devel­opment, “This expansion is not only about capacity, it’s about building a resilient, forward-looking cement industry that serves the people of Tanzania and the neighbouring countries.”

Group photo of Amsons, MCCL, the Government of Tanzania and Sinoma representatives.