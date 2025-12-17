Amsons’ Mbeya Cement signs EPC contract with Sinoma International for new clinker lines in Mbeya and Tanga
Mbeya Cement Company Limited (MCCL) a subsidiary of Amsons group signed on 12th December 2025 the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Sinoma International (Nanjing) Engineering Co., Ltd. for the development of 2 new clinker production lines in Mbeya and Tanga.
The signing marked a major milestone in MCCL and Amsons long-term expansion strategy, reflecting the Group’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Tanzania’s manufacturing capacities.
This project will significantly increase MCCL’s clinker production, positioning the company to meet growing national and regional demand while aligning with Tanzania’s industrialisation goals.
The partnership with Sinoma, a globally recognised leader in cement plant engineering, underscores the Group’s focus on technical excellence, sustainability, and efficiency.
Speaking during the ceremony, MCCL’s Board chairperson Dr Sophia Kongela emphasized the strategic importance of this development, “This expansion is not only about capacity, it’s about building a resilient, forward-looking cement industry that serves the people of Tanzania and the neighbouring countries.”
With construction timelines now in motion, MCCL looks ahead with confidence and optimism as this new chapter promises innovation, job creation, and greater support to the communities and stakeholders it serves.