CRDB Insurance shines at ATI Bima awards

Last Saturday marked a major milestone for CRDB Insurance Company Limited after its Managing Director, Mr Wilson Mnzava, was named the Best Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 2025 during the ATI Bima Awards organised by the Association of Tanzania Insurers (ATI).
The award, which brought together thousands of the industry’s stakeholders, was introduced for the first time to recognise outstanding performance in Tanzania’s insurance sector, with a focus on innovation, customer protection, market growth and contribution to the national economy.
For CRDB Insurance, the recognition comes at a time when the company is still relatively young in the market but has continued to record strong growth driven by its bancassurance model anchored on CRDB Bank’s extensive retail and digital network.
The industry’s performance indicators played a key role in justifying the recognition. In 2025, CRDB Insurance emerged among the fastest-growing insurers in Tanzania, posting strong results across all key financial metrics. Gross Written Premium (GWP) rose from Sh26.9 billion in 2024 to Sh55.7 billion in 2025, representing a 107 percent increase.
Profit before Tax (PBT) increased from Sh266 million to Sh6.1 billion, reflecting a remarkable growth of 2,199 percent, while profit after tax (PAT) rose from Sh346 million to Sh4.4 billion over the same period. Investment income also improved significantly, rising from Sh1.3 billion to Sh2.9 billion, equivalent to a 127 percent increase.
Total assets grew from Sh19.2 billion to Sh44.6 billion, an increase of 132 percent, while shareholders’ funds rose from Sh5.9 billion to Sh10.3 billion, representing 75 percent growth.
Earnings per share surged from Sh98 to Sh1, 245, an increase of 1,180 percent, while return on equity stood at 43 percent compared to the industry average of 20 percent, highlighting strong profitability and efficient use of capital.
Market data from the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) shows that CRDB Insurance also improved its non-life ranking from 16th position in 2023 to 7th position, while its gross written premium market share doubled within two years, signaling a rapid rise in competitiveness within the industry.
The company’s performance has been reinforced by the strong financial position of its parent company, CRDB Bank, which continues to provide a solid foundation for growth across its subsidiaries. The bank recently reported a profit after tax of Sh206 billion for the quarter ended March 2026, representing an 18.9 percent increase, further strengthening the group’s overall financial resilience.
The industry’s observers say Mnzava’s award reflects both individual leadership and the rapid transformation of CRDB Insurance into a strong competitor in a market traditionally dominated by long-established insurers.
They note that the company’s success is closely linked to its bancassurance m o d e l , which leverages CRDB Bank’s extensive branch network and digital platforms to distribute insurance products more efficiently and at a lower cost.
The model has enabled the company to reach a wider customer base, improve penetration and enhance convenience for policyholders. In addition, CRDB Insurance has strengthened collaboration with agents and insurance brokers, expanding its reach across urban and rural markets while improving customer education and advisory services.
Technology has also played a key role in the company’s growth, with digital systems improving policy issuance, claims processing and overall service delivery. This has contributed to greater efficiency and improved customer experience; which the industry’s analysts say is essential in a rapidly evolving financial services sector.
Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Mnzava said the recognition is a major encouragement for a relatively young company that has achieved strong growth in a short period. He said the award will boost the company’s visibility and strengthen customer trust in its services.
“This award means a lot to us as a young company. It will increase our visibility and strengthen customer confidence,” he said, adding that the company will continue focusing on innovation, quality products and increasing public awareness on the importance of insurance.
Speaking during the ceremony, Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) Commissioner, Dr Baghayo Saqware, commended ATI for introducing the awards, saying they will help promote excellence and competitiveness in the insurance industry. He said Tanzania’s insurance sector has strong growth potential supported by ongoing reforms, improved digital systems and growing investor confidence.
He cited reforms such as the removal of the cash-and-carry system and the introduction of digital platforms, which have improved efficiency, transparency and trust in the market. According to him, a strong insurance sector is essential for economic development as it provides protection to investors and enhances financial stability.
“The objective is to build public trust in the insurance system so that policyholders are confident insurers will honour their commitments. Once that confidence is established, the entire market becomes stronger,” he said.
He added that insurers must continue investing in innovation, technology and public awareness to expand coverage and reach more Tanzanians, noting that the country has the potential to become one of Africa’s most attractive insurance markets.
ATI Insurance Awards Organising Committee Chairman, Mr Jared Awando, said Tanzania’s insurance industry is attracting increasing investment aimed at expanding capital and strengthening competitiveness. He said the awards are designed to encourage innovation, professionalism and service excellence across the sector.
He noted that the growing interest from investors reflects confidence in the country’s insurance market and its potential to grow into a regional hub for insurance and risk management services.
“The awards are expected to transform the way industry players operate by encouraging innovation, competitiveness and service excellence,” he said.