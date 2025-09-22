From Campus to Company: How Tanzania’s graduate surge can power a startup revolution

By Agnes Kabissa, Communications, Outreach and Advocacy Analyst - UNDP

Each year, tens of thousands of Tan­zanians earn university degrees, yet many still struggle to find meaningful employment. The Tanzania Commis­sion of Universities (TCU) reported that over 62,000 young men and wom­en graduated from Tanzanian universi­ties in the year 2024.

This educated and hopeful lot joins a pool of over 1 million young people entering the Tanzanian labour market every year. While this growing pool of educated youth represents immense potential, structural challenges, mis­alignment between study fields and labour market demand, and limited entrepreneurial pathways have con­strained their economic contribution.

Tanzania possesses significant potential to harness the energy, creativ­ity, and talent of its young population. Yet, the country’s economic growth and capacity to generate employment opportunities for youth have not kept pace with the expanding workforce.

Recognizing this gap, UNDP’s FUN­GUO Programme has strategically positioned itself to enable alternative pathways for youth employment, par­ticularly through entrepreneurship.

By empowering young people to start and scale businesses, FUNGUO helps them create sustainable jobs for themselves and their peers, addressing both unemployment and underem­ployment challenges.

UNDP’s FUNGUO Programme is a multi-partner initiative aimed at nur­turing inclusive economic develop­ment in Tanzania by enabling young people to create sustainable employ­ment for themselves and their peers through entrepreneurship.

Co-funded by the European Union, the British Government (FCDO), and the Repub­lic of Finland, and implemented by UNDP Tanzania, the programme pro­vides catalytic funding and technical assistance to impact-driven startups and MSMEs.

By addressing the critical financing gap faced by early- to growth-stage enterprises, FUNGUO helps build a pipeline of investable businesses, strengthens the national innovation ecosystem, and attracts follow-on investment.

With at least 40% of its funding dedicated to women-led enter­prises, the programme also promotes gender-inclusive growth, positioning youth-led innovation as a key driver of Tanzania’s development.

A standout example of this approach is the #YouthIgnite Student Founders Fellowship, implemented under UNDP’s FUNGUO Programme in partnership with StartHub Africa and Westerwelle Startup Haus Arusha.

The fellowship transforms youth employ­ment challenges into entrepreneurial opportunities by equipping university students to become job creators rather than job seekers.

It specifically targets students with prototypes or proof-of-concept ventures already gener­ating early revenue, supporting both for-profit and market-oriented social enterprises.

By investing in young innovators at this formative stage, FUNGUO is cul­tivating a pipeline of future-ready busi­nesses that can drive growth, inclusion, and long-term impact in Tanzania’s innovation landscape.

A nation graduating but with lim­ited jobs

Each year, over 62,000 young men and women graduate in Tanzania, but the number of available jobs has not kept pace with this growing talent pool. This imbalance leaves many graduates underemployed or struggling to find meaningful work.

Without a deliberate shift toward more viable and growth-oriented opportunities, the disconnect between graduate skills and the demands of the economy will persist.

#YouthIgnite addresses this gap by actively chan­nelling young talent into impactful ventures, helping graduates transform their knowledge into market-ready, sustainable solutions.





Founders of McLives and Moody Porridge, Livingstone Mosha pitch their business ideas before a panel of judges during the Youth Ignite Pitch Event.





From Idea to Impact: The #YouthIgnite pipeline

Between January and May 2024, #YouthIgnite engaged 276 universi­ty students from 10 pilot universities through ideation challenges, selected 30 ventures for intensive bootcamps, and funded 20 of them.

By the close of the program, 18 ven­tures remained active, achieving a 90% survival rate, with 10 already gener­ating sales and 4 expanding into new markets. In sectoral framing, these ventures span 14 in manufacturing, 6 in technology, and 1 hybrid model, each grounded in tangible economic impact.

Scola Y. Jonathan of Sky verse, a founder, noted: “I’m now called to teach fellow students topics I learned in the bootcamp… Our university has found light through #YouthIgnite.” This reflects the ripple effect beyond the funded ventures themselves, as graduates actively share knowledge and build institutional capacity.

Revenue, jobs, and returns on investment

Through #YouthIgnite, seed capi­tal has been strategically deployed to empower student-led ventures, with early results already demonstrating tangible impact. In just a few months, participating startups have increased their revenues and expanded their operations, showing clear signs of growth and sustainability.

These ventures have also contribut­ed to job creation, expanding combined employment from 76 to 98 (a 29% increase), with 43% of the new posi­tions held by women.

While the broad­er vision of #YouthIgnite remains focused on cultivating entrepreneur­ial mindsets and building a pipeline of scalable, impact-driven business­es, these outcomes provide an early glimpse of the programme’s potential.

Aquahome’s founder, Magoti Nda­ro, reflected: “The most useful lesson was mastering how to clearly articulate our value proposition, which boost­ed investor confidence and helped us secure funding and partnerships.” Post-programme, Aquahome attract­ed Sh 26 million in follow-on funding, exemplifying the catalytic power of structured seed support.

Scaling impact: Jobs, suppliers, and community ripples

Active ventures now average 5.4 employees each. Nearly 24 employees earn above Sh 350,000 per month, sup­porting families and stimulating local economies.

Livingstone Mosha of Mclives ltd shared: “We have stable record keep­ing… building a strong team now.” Beyond direct employment, these startups link with farmers, suppliers, and distributors, creating multiplier effects that strengthen local supply chains and community resilience.

Unlocking capital and institu­tional capacity

#YouthIgnite’s initial grants cata­lysed Sh 42,130,864 in follow-on invest­ment, approximately Sh 0.54 of addi­tional capital per Sh 1 seeded. Simul­taneously, 10 universities received Sh 600 million for infrastructure, men­toring centres, and labs resources that persist beyond a single cohort.

Christina Josephat of Fruit Secure Solution noted: “I learned how to craft a pitch that connects with people emo­tionally and logically, which boosted my confidence to speak bravely.”

From graduate surplus to inno­vation ecosystem

Through #YouthIgnite what began as a surplus of graduates is now reframed as a strategic asset. #Youth­Ignite demonstrates that structured support can convert student talent traditionally bound for limited pub­lic-sector roles into scalable startups, creating jobs, attracting investment, and strengthening institutional inno­vation capacity.

Rather than generating unemploy­ment, Tanzania can generate entre­preneurs. Evidence shows that with modest funding, training, and mentor­ship, university graduates are well-po­sitioned to become architects of eco­nomic transformation.





Founder of Prestige Glamour, Mathna Mohamed (left) and Aqua Home Organization, Ernest Magoti (centre) receiving one-on-one guidance to refine their ideas and solutions during the Youth Ignite Bootcamp.





As a relatively new initiative, the FUNGUO’s #YouthIgnite Student Founders Fellowship has already demonstrated tangible success in nur­turing Tanzania’s next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

Early results, drawn from just one cohort, show promising outcomes: partici­pants reported increased confidence, stronger business acumen, and the ability to generate income while still in university.