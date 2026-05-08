GGML sets gold standard in workplace safety and sustainability

Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) continues to cement its position as a leader in occupational health, safety, and sustainable mining, earning both national and international recognition while setting a benchmark for responsible mining practices in Tanzania and beyond.

The company’s commitment to excellence was recently reaffirmed at the Awards for Occupational Safety and Health (AOSH) held in Njombe on May 1, where GGML emerged as the Overall Winner, grabbing 11 notable distinctions.

It also received accolades for its outstanding community outreach and education on workplace health and safety.

These honours are part of more than 20 awards presented to top-performing institutions across various sectors, highlighting GGML’s dedication to creating a safe, healthy, and productive work environment.

A culture built on safety first

At the heart of GGML’s success lies a deeply embedded “safety-first” culture that prioritizes both the physical and mental well-being of employees above all operational goals.

This approach aligns with the global theme of this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work, observed on April 28 themed:

“Good Psychosocial Working Environments: A Pathway to Thriving Workers and Strong Organisations.”

The theme reflects a growing recognition that workplace safety goes beyond physical protection to include mental health, effective communication, leadership, and strong organizational support systems.

GGML has embraced this holistic perspective by integrating psychosocial well-being into its daily operations. Continuous training, proactive risk management, and open communication channels are the central pillars of safety strategy.

Speaking about the company’s stance, Dr. Kiva Mvungi, Senior Manager for Health, Safety and Environment, emphasized the role of innovation, saying:

“We view the future of safety through modern technological systems and continuous awareness programmes for both employees and surrounding communities. These victories are the outcome of significant investments in health and safety systems, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across our operations,” he said.

The company has also strengthened workplace communication by adopting a bottom-up approach, empowering employees and contractors to actively contribute to safety decisions.

To further enhance safety performance, GGML has incentive programmes that reward employees for reporting potential hazards, an initiative that has significantly reduced incidents and contributed to more than a decade without workplace fatalities.

“We always encourage our workers to assess risks before beginning any task. This culture of caution is reinforced by a structured escalation system,” says GGML’s Safety Manager, Isack Senya.

He says that daily routine and surprise audits ensure that equipment, personnel, and processes consistently meet strict safety standards, reinforcing the company’s non-negotiable stance on health and safety.

He noted that digital tools and AI are increasingly critical in enhancing workplace safety, which is why the company continues to invest in both technology and human capacity development.

GGML’s safety performance has earned it global recognition, including consecutive international safety awards since 2019. Locally, it continues to dominate OSHA exhibitions, further reinforcing its reputation as the mining leader in the country.

At the 2025 OSHA Gala, the company secured 11 awards, including top honours for exceptional leadership in occupational safety and health, momentum it sustained into 2026.

Simon Shayo, Vice President for Sustainability (Africa) at AngloGold Ashanti, attributes this success to strong leadership and strategic investment.

“Our safety framework aligns with AngloGold Ashanti’s 2030 aspirational goal of achieving a workplace free from injury and harm, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 on good health and well-being.” he says.

Members of GGML’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) demonstrate fire safety practices to educate attendees of the 2026 OSHA exhibition in Njombe region

This ambition is anchored on four key pillars: leadership that empowers people, simple and clear work processes, systems that anticipate risks, and technologies that eliminate hazards.

He also highlights innovations such as foam-based fire suppression systems that protect workers, equipment, and the environment.

A model for Tanzania’s mining future

GGML’s impact extends beyond safety metrics. Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka praised the company for shaping Tanzania’s mining sector through investment in human capital and advanced technologies.

“You have set global standards that other mining projects in Tanzania will strive to match,” he said during his visit to the GGML booth.

RC Mtaka noted that GGML had transformed Geita into a hub of economic activity, creating jobs, contributing to national revenue, and nurturing a new generation of skilled professionals in various areas including safety.

“It is difficult for any Tanzanian to pass through GGML without gaining valuable expertise,” he remarked.

He further projected that many future industry leaders and CEOs would emerge from GGML, much like established institutions in the financial sector have historically produced top executives.

Beyond the mine

GGML’s commitment to well-being extends beyond its operations into surrounding communities.

The company actively supports initiatives such as menstrual hygiene awareness programmes aimed at empowering women and girls.

Through partnerships with schools and local authorities, GGML is regularly distributing sanitary products, providing reproductive health education, and promoting safe, dignified hygiene practices.

At Nyankumbu Girls Secondary School, these efforts have improved attendance, reduced stigma, and enhanced student well-being.

“Menstrual hygiene is not just a health issue, it is a human rights issue,” so says Gilbert Mworia, GGML’s Senior Sustainability Manager.

A call to action

GGML’s achievements come at a time when global data shows unsafe working conditions and mental health challenges contribute to approximately 900,000 deaths annually.

Experts emphasize the need for both public and private institutions to invest in safer work environments, not only to protect lives, but also to boost productivity and economic growth.

GGML’s experience demonstrates that safety is not a cost, but an investment, one that delivers measurable returns in efficiency, reputation, and human well-being.

Setting the benchmark

With its strong track record, innovative approach, and commitment to continuous improvement, GGML has positioned itself as a benchmark for excellence in workplace safety and sustainability.