How Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited’s branch relocation deepens financial inclusion

Dar es Salaam. Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited has continued to expand its operations with the relocation of a branch once found in the heart of shoving Kariakoo to Upanga, Dar es Salaam, underscoring its commitment to deepening financial inclusion and strengthening trade and investment ties between Tanzania and India.

The inaugural ceremony, which took place on September 2nd, 2025, was graced by the Executive Director Bank of Baroda and Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited, Mr Lal Singh, the Indian High Commission Chargé d’Affaires, Mr Lakshay Anand who served as the Chief Guest and the Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited Managing Director, Mr Palanivell S K.

The Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited Managing Director Mr Palanivell S K.

The Bank of Baroda, one of the India’s largest and oldest public sector banks, has been operating in Tanzania for decades. With its global footprint across 17 countries, the bank continues to be a trusted financial partner for individuals and businesses alike.The relocated Upanga branch marks a strategic expansion designed to serve Dar es Salaam’s growing residential and business community.

“This relocation is not just about expanding physical infrastructure; it is about reaffirming our dedication to providing Tanzanians with accessible, reliable, and innovative banking solutions,” said Mr Palanivell S K, Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited Managing Director.

“Upanga is a dynamic hub where commerce and community intersect, and we believe this relocation will strengthen our capacity to serve customers better while supporting Tanzania’s vision for economic growth.”

For his part, the Chargé d’Affaires Mr Lakshay Anand highlighted the enduring relationship between India and Tanzania, noting that financial institutions like Bank of Baroda have played a pivotal role in fostering trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

“India and Tanzania share a relationship that is built on mutual respect, trust, and development partnership,” said Mr Anand. “The presence of Indian institutions such as Bank of Baroda in Tanzania demonstrates not only the strength of our economic ties but also our shared vision for inclusive growth.. This relocated but also new branch in Upanga will undoubtedly help empower communities and facilitate greater access to financial services.”

The Bank of Baroda Executive Director and the Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited’s Board Chairman Mr Lal Singh (left), the Indian High Commission Chargé d’Affaires Mr Lakshay Anand (second right) and the Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited’s Managing Director Mr Palanivell S K (right) pictured in front of the inaugural plaque of the newly opened Upanga branch.

The Upanga branch, nevertheless, will provide a full range of retail and corporate banking services, including savings and current accounts, loans, trade finance, digital banking, and remittance services. It is designed to cater to the evolving needs of customers, with modern facilities and technology-driven solutions for faster, more efficient service delivery.

The branch also embodies the bank’s “customer-first” approach. With an emphasis on personalised services, the Upanga team will work closely with clients to support both personal financial goals and business expansion needs.

“Our vision is to grow alongside our customers,” the MD added. “We are committed to being not just a service provider but also a financial advisor, walking hand in hand with Tanzanians in their journey toward prosperity.”

The Bank of Baroda Executive Director and the Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited’s Board Chairman Mr Lal Singh (centre), the Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited’s Managing Director Mr Palanivell S K (third right), the Head of Dedicated India Desk International Trade Finance Mr Manoj Kumar Meena (second right), the Upanga Branch Manager Mr Frank Lekule (third left) and other senior staff of the bank in a group photo after the opening of the Upanga branch.

Local business leaders welcomed the opening, saying it would bring greater banking convenience to the neighborhood while contributing to economic development.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in particular, are expected to benefit from easier access to financing, trade support, and advisory services.The Bank of Baroda (Tanzania) Limited has also pledged to continue investing in financial literacy programmes and community development initiatives.

The new branch is envisioned as more than a commercial space—it is expected to be a platform for nurturing trust, transparency, and financial empowerment in the Upanga community.

Looking ahead

The branch relocation comes at a time when Tanzania’s financial sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digital innovation, regulatory reforms, and growing consumer demand. By expanding its footprint, Bank of Baroda is positioning itself as a key partner in Tanzania’s economic future.

“Our long-term commitment is clear: we want to contribute to Tanzania’s growth story by supporting individuals, businesses, and the nation at large,” said the MD. “This new branch is just one step in our broader mission to make banking accessible to all.”