How MSD Kilimanjaro is transforming storage and distribution

The Kilimanjaro Zone is one of the ten Medical Stores Department (MSD) zones in Tanzania, mandated to handle four core functions—production, storage, procurement, and distribution.

In practice, the zone focuses on two of these: storage and distribution, serving nearly 838 health facilities across Arusha, Kilimanjaro, and Manyara regions.

Like other zones, MSD Kilimanjaro faces increasing demand for health commodities. To meet this challenge, it has invested in digital systems and operational improvements that are transforming how health products are stored, managed, and delivered—contributing to the vision of building a healthier nation.

According to Zonal Manager Rehema Shelukindo, the zone receives consignments of health products every month from MSD headquarters in Dar es Salaam. These are stored in its warehouses, ready for distribution.

Health facilities submit their orders between the 1st and 10th of each month using the government’s Electronic Logistic Management Information System (eLMIS).

Requests are then processed through MSD’s internal system, EPICOR 10, where consignments are prepared between the 11th and 30th before being loaded and dispatched.

“To ensure timely and efficient delivery, we categorize health facilities into **two groups—A and B—based on their distance and location across the three regions. Each group receives supplies six times a year, or once every two months,” explains Rehema.

Drivers now use a mobile-based Proof of Delivery (POD) system, which allows them to verify deliveries digitally. Facility staff sign on the system to confirm receipt, ensuring transparency and accountability.

In addition, the MSD Customer Portal enables health facility managers to track deliveries, check invoices, and confirm whether supplies have arrived.

Registered users can log in with unique credentials to view product availability, prices, order status, payment balances, and even lodge complaints or feedback directly online.

“This is a major improvement,” says Rehema. “Previously, clients had to visit our offices to check product availability and fill out manual requisition forms. Errors were common, and clients faced unnecessary inconvenience.”

The adoption of ICT has not only minimised errors but also improved communication. If an order is delayed, phone calls can quickly escalate the issue for faster processing.

Another breakthrough is the ability for managers to see stock levels across all MSD zones, not just their own.

“In the past, I could only offer clients what was available in my warehouse. Today, I can see what other zones have and request from them to meet a client’s needs,” notes the Zone Manager.

Previously, clients had no visibility into their account balances until MSD drivers delivered physical statements during facility visits. Now, balances are visible online, allowing facilities to budget more effectively for their purchases.

What’s more, clients no longer need to queue at MSD offices. Orders are processed digitally, while MSD trucks deliver directly to facilities under the Direct Delivery model—six cycles a year.