Liberia: Choplife Gaming secures license to launch online sports betting and casino operations

Choplife Gaming, a pan-African digital entertainment and gaming group, has secured a license to operate online sports betting and casino services in Liberia, marking its official entry into the Liberian market.

This authorization expands Choplife Gaming’s licensed presence to nine African countries, reinforcing its position as a growing African-owned player in the continent’s digital gaming sector.

Chairman of Choplife Gaming Mr Oluwatosin Ajibade.

Pan-African operations and market presence

Choplife Gaming operates its proprietary brand Chopwin in Gambia (chopwin.gm) and Sierra Leone (chopwin.sl) and represents the betPawa brand in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Benin. The Liberian license further strengthens the group’s regional footprint and operational reach.

Leadership Statement

Oluwatosin Ajibade alias “Sir Eazi”, Chairman of Choplife Gaming, commented: “Our expansion into Liberia reflects our commitment to delivering secure, mobile-first, and locally relevant gaming experiences across Africa. We look forward to working with local partners to support job creation, digital inclusion, and access to high-quality gaming entertainment.”

Products and Platform

Liberian players will have access to a fully licensed online sportsbook and casino platform, including sports betting, slots, crash games, virtual sports, and instant-win products. The platform is designed for mobile usage, mobile money payments, and low-data environments to ensure broad accessibility.

Responsible Gaming and Local Engagement

Choplife Gaming will implement responsible gaming initiatives and compliance-driven operations in line with regulatory requirements. The company also plans to roll out local training programs, awareness campaigns, and community-focused initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable industry growth and youth empowerment.

About Choplife Gaming