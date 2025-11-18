Ugandan startups begin market immersion tour in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. A delegation of 10 Ugandan startups is in Tanzania for a Regional Market Immersion Tour organised by the Stanbic Biashara Incubator in partnership with Hindsight Ventures.

The four-day tour, running from November 16 to 19, forms part of efforts to link East African entrepreneurs to regional value chains and new investment opportunities.

The session brings together the Ugandan delegation and 25 Tanzanian startups, alongside officials from the Uganda Ministry of Trade, Stanbic Bank and ecosystem partners.

The turnout reflected growing interest in cross-border learning and market access among emerging businesses.

Supported by the Uganda Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, the initiative aims to close the gap between startup innovation and market access across East Africa.

For Tanzania, the exchange reinforces its position as a developing hub for entrepreneurship and trade.

The programme builds on East Africa’s innovation ecosystem, which includes startups, investors, policy institutions and corporate enablers advancing economic transformation through technology and entrepreneurship.

During discussions, founders from both countries explored opportunities to collaborate, develop joint products and pursue ventures addressing shared needs in financial inclusion, agriculture and digital services.

Head of the Stanbic Biashara Incubator at Stanbic Bank Tanzania, Kai Mollel, said the exchange was designed to build practical understanding.

“The Ugandan startups are gaining exposure to how Tanzanian enterprises operate, while our entrepreneurs are learning from Uganda’s innovation culture,” he said.

Chairperson of the Startup Technical Committee at the Uganda Ministry of Trade, James Makula Mukasa, said regional collaboration strengthens the wider ecosystem.

“Uganda and Tanzania share a vision for entrepreneurship-led growth, and bringing our founders together opens new pathways for investment and market expansion,” he said.

Tanzania’s startup ecosystem continues to grow, supported by the banking sector, SMEs and policies promoting innovation.

The Stanbic Biashara Incubator plays a central role by offering training, finance and market access.

CEO of Yana Corporation, Nuru Lema, said the programme provides insight into regional market trends. “Engaging with founders from Uganda helps us understand new opportunities and build partnerships,” she said.

Through its programmes, the Stanbic Biashara Incubator has supported more than 5,000 entrepreneurs and 600 SMEs in Tanzania.