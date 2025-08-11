Medinova Specialized Polyclinic: Tanzania’s beacon of advanced healthcare shines at the African Health Awards 2025

Tanzania has witnessed a significant milestone in its healthcare landscape with the opening of Medinova Specialized Polyclinic two years ago.

As the latest addition to the country’s medical infrastructure, Medinova has set a new standards in advanced healthcare and innovation, promising a transformative impact on the well-being of its community.

Medinova Specialized Polyclinic represents a leap forward in the quality of healthcare services available in Tanzania. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to cutting-edge technology.

From advanced diagnostic tools to innovative treatment methodologies, the hospital is equipped to handle a wide range of medical needs with unparalleled precision and care.

At the 2025 Africa Health Awards, Medinova Specialized Polyclinic was officially announced as the “African Healthcare Company of the Year 2025.” This is a great honour that reflects the remarkable achievements of the hospital within just two years of its establishment.

Moreover, this award is a testament to the power of investing in quality and service. Medinova has now set an example as a hospital that makes a difference, leading the way in providing quality, valuable healthcare that ensures patients receive excellent treatment without having to travel far.

After receiving the award, The Citizen conducted an exclusive interview with the Chairman and Managing Director of 33 Holdings and Medinova Healthcare, Mohammed Miandad VP who shares a journey of these achievements and what it means for Tanzania’s health sector.

What does winning best hospital of the year in Africa mean to Medinova Specialized Polyclinic?

Our group has always stood by the same vision everywhere in the world; commitment to deliver world-class and compassionate healthcare. Such recognitions prove that people in Tanzania have started to experience it in a very short time.

What were the key factors that set Medinova apart from other healthcare institutions across Tanzania?

Our people-centred approach, advanced medical and wellness technologies, and dedicated expert team of specialists and caregivers; these factors distinguish us in the sector.

How does this award reflect the commitment and efforts of your medical staff and leadership team?

It recognises their relentless dedication, teamwork, and passion for delivering uncompromised care. Their care and work speak for Medinova and the brands’ identity.

Can you tell us about some of the innovative healthcare services or programmes that contributed to this recognition?

We introduced integrated specialty clinics, digital diagnostics, and seamless care pathways for our guests. Flexible clinic timings, care follow-up systems, modern laboratory, pharmacy, quality of care and facilities speak for themselves.

In what ways has Medinova integrated technology and people-centred care to elevate healthcare standards?

We combine digital health systems with personalised treatment plans to ensure efficient and quality care delivery.

Medinova Specialized Polyclinic facility.

How has Medinova Specialized Policlinic impacted the local community and the healthcare landscape in Tanzania?

We have enhanced access to advanced medical services while promoting health awareness and trust in quality care. We have reached communities in Tanzania with our specialists reaching out to them through our specialty camps. We are trying to bridge the healthcare gap that we see here, making quality care accessible to all.

What role has community outreach or public health initiatives played in your success?

Our continuous health camps, screening drives, and education programmes strengthened community wellbeing and confidence.

A view of the state-of-the art lab at the Medinova Specialized Polyclinic.

What leadership philosophies or strategies have driven Medinova’s growth and excellence?

We believe in judiciously following our brands’ vision and empowering teams to driving growth through innovation and empathy.

How does this recognition align with the long-term vision and mission of Medinova Specialized Policlinic?

It reaffirms our mission of becoming the most trusted healthcare provider, setting benchmarks in quality and service.

What does the future hold for Medinova after this prestigious win? Any upcoming projects or services planned?

We plan to enhance our existing facility into a surgical care centre and expand our multi-specialty services, introduce telehealth platforms, and establish a strong healthcare hub.

How will this award influence the way you continue to deliver care and innovate in the healthcare sector?

It motivates us to further enhance standards, invest in medical innovations, and set new benchmarks in guest satisfaction. We aim at bringing innovations to Tanzania, letting people to get world-class care in their country.

What message would you like to share with your partners and staff who have been part of this journey?

Ultimately, it is not the profits we make; it is not about how famous we become. For Medinova and team, it will always be how big we impact people’s lives positively by gifting them good health.

Founded in 2023 under the well-known business group 33 Holdings, Medinova has been providing high-quality healthcare services to the people of Tanzania and the African continent.

It is a medical centre that prides itself on modern equipment, experienced specialists, and excellent professional services such as; paediatrics, internal medicine, gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology, ENT, cardiology, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, and dental (general dentistry, aesthetic dentistry, endodontics and orthodontics).

