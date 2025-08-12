TEAGTL commences rail services from its Dar es Salaam container terminal, accelerating shift from road to rail

In a landmark development for Tanzania’s logistics sector, Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Ltd (TEAGTL) has commenced rail services from its container terminal at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

This marks a strategic shift toward rail-integrated cargo movement, supporting more efficient, sustainable, and scalable freight operations across East and Central Africa.

The new service connects TEAGTL’s terminal directly with Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA).

This network connectivity ensures wider reach into inland Tanzania, Zambia and other landlocked countries of the Central Corridor.

Mr. Plasduce Mbossa, the Director General of the Tanzania Ports Authority, welcomed the development, stating: “The commencement of rail services from the container terminal is a significant step toward realizing our national vision of efficient and sustainable cargo movement. TPA commends TEAGTL’s commitment to invest in multimodal connectivity, and we are proud of supporting this transformative journey.”

Mr. Shahzad Athar, the Director of TEAGTL, highlighted the broader impact, saying: “This initiative reinforces our long-term commitment to Tanzania’s logistics ecosystem. Rail connectivity not only brings operational benefits, but also contributes directly to national ESG goals, reduces the carbon footprint, and builds resilience across the Central Corridor. This is just the beginning of our roadmap to transform Dar es Salaam into a modern, green, and digitally enabled port.”

For his part, the CEO of TEAGTL, Capt. Jeyaraj, said: "This is more than infrastructure, transforming logistics. By embedding rail within our terminal operations, we are enabling a modal shift that decongests roads, reduces emissions, and delivers faster, cleaner, and more reliable cargo movement across the region.”

He added: “We are deeply grateful to the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), TAZARA , and all regulatory and rail stakeholders for their continued partnership and support. This milestone would not have been possible without their shared vision for a connected and competitive Tanzania.”

The rail launch brings substantial economic and environmental benefits including reduced carbon emissions, lower logistics costs, and improved turnaround times. Each train movement removes dozens of trucks from Tanzanian roads, easing congestion and contributing to safer and greener mobility.

Early users of the service echoed this sentiment:

Bravo Group Limited shared:“This rail link with TAZARA is already making a difference. It allows us to move cargo faster, with more predictability, and in a way that’s more aligned with global ESG goals.”

Steinweg, the global logistics operator managing cargo at the terminal, added:

“TEAGTL’s TAZARA integration is a strategic win. It unlocks inland connectivity and enables more sustainable and scalable operations.”

This new rail service is part of TEAGTL’s broader infrastructure development, including the Kwala Inland Container Depot and Kwala Industrial Park, both rail-linked and aligned with H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s vision of building a modern, multimodal logistics corridor.