TEAGTL sets new record with highest-ever monthly container throughput at Dar es Salaam port

Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited (TEAGTL) is proud to announce a historic milestone, having handled 85,243 TEUs in May 2026, the highest monthly container throughput ever achieved in the history of the Container Terminal at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

The impressive performance underscores the terminal's continued transformation journey and reflects the dedication of its workforce, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class service to customers.

This record volume represents a steady upward trend in volumes, with the volumes in the January-May 2026 period representing a 10.25% increase over the corresponding period in 2025.

Since it started managing operations, TEAGTL has pursued a strategy centred on people, customers, and operational excellence. By investing significantly in employee development, strengthening customer engagement, streamlining operational processes, and leveraging technology-driven solutions, the company has enhanced terminal productivity, vessel turnaround times, and service reliability.

The achievement has been supported by a strong focus on Learning and Development (L&D), thereby empowering employees and ensuring they were equipped with the skills, knowledge, and capabilities required to operate a modern container terminal efficiently and safely.

Technological enhancements included the deployment of a best-in-class terminal operating system (TOS), while digital tools such as Container Tracking and Live Vessel Schedules enabled customers to track their cargo in real time.

TEAGTL also proactively adopted industry best practices, such as the Fixed Berthing Window (FBW) system, which facilitated higher reliability and lower vessel waiting times.

Through its people-first and tech-driven approach, complemented by continuous process improvement and digitalisation initiatives, TEAGTL has consistently raised port performance benchmarks while delivering greater value to regional supply chains.

The milestone further reinforces Dar es Salaam Port's position as a strategic gateway for Tanzania and the wider East and Central African region, supporting trade growth and regional economic development.

Commenting on the achievement, Capt. Jeyaraj Thamburaj, CEO - TEAGTL, says

“This record is a testament to the power of teamwork, commitment, and a shared vision. Handling 85,243 TEUs in a single month would not have been possible without the dedication of our employees, whose professionalism and determination continue to drive our success every day. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and other regulatory authorities for their continued support, as well as our customers for the unwavering faith reposed in us. TEAGTL is well poised to partner Tanzania’s EXIM sectors and support its growth story through accelerated cargo movement, seamless connectivity, and global trade integration."

Congratulating TEAGTL on the achievement, Mr. Plasduce Mbossa, Director General Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), opined:

“This remarkable achievement reflects the success of Tanzania's vision to build a world-class ports ecosystem through strategic partnerships with the private sector. TPA has been committed to creating an enabling environment that attracts investment, innovation, and operational excellence, and we are pleased to see these efforts delivering tangible results. I congratulate TEAGTL for reaching this historic milestone. Their achievement demonstrates the transformative effect of public-private partnerships in advancing national priorities. The success of our collaboration with TEAGTL has enhanced the competitiveness of the Port of Dar es Salaam, supporting Tanzania's broader economic ambitions.”

Commending the company and employees, Mr. Ernest Gao, DOWUTA Chairman, said:

“This historic milestone is a source of pride for every employee at the terminal. Behind the record throughput of 85,243 TEUs lie the steadfast efforts our employees, who strive to deliver met organisational goals. We are also appreciative of the management’s commitment to investing in people through training, skills development, as well as their focus on creating a safe and productive working environment. On behalf of the union, I congratulate all employees, TEAGTL management, and our partners at TPA on this remarkable success.”

CONTAINER TRACKING