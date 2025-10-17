TZEE: A drink that reflects the creativity, authenticity, and boldness of Tanzania’s new generation

In this era of creativity and national identity, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has unveiled a new beverage called TZEE, launched under the slogan “TZEE NI SISI, SISI NI TZEE”.

This new drink is not just for refreshment; it is a symbol of a new generation of Tanzanians who take pride in their roots, creativity, and progressive mindset.





TZEE demonstrates SBL’s commitment to promoting innovation and celebrating Tanzanian identity. It forms part of the company’s strategy to connect the new generation of Tanzanians through flavour, creativity, and a homegrown sense of pride infused with national spirit.

More than a beverage, TZEE is a symbol of a generation that is self-aware, daring, and proud of its origins. For the first time in the history of beverage production in Tanzania, SBL has given young people a leading role in the entire process from conceptualizing the idea, designing the brand, to determining the flavour profile and visual identity of the product.

Gen Z at the heart of TZEE’s creation

Unlike many products that enter the market, TZEE is the result of a direct collaboration between SBL and Tanzanian youth.

Through special creativity workshops, the company brought together young people from various sectors including fashion designers, flavour developers, musicians, filmmakers, and marketing experts to share their ideas about a drink that could represent the spirit of Gen Z.

The outcome of this collaboration is TZEE: a drink with a smooth taste, world-class quality, and a distinctly Tanzanian identity. TZEE is the voice of the youth a statement that says, “We are the Tanzanians of today: rooted, creative, and forward-looking.”

SBL’s Brand Manager for Innovation, Ms Pamela Lugenge, says the idea for TZEE began as a plan to craft a drink that mirrors the spirit of the new generation of Tanzanians.









“We realized that young Tanzanians are incredibly creative and want to see products that reflect who they are, products with a local flavour but of international quality. TZEE is the result of a direct partnership between SBL and young Tanzanians from various creative sectors,” said Ms Pamela.

She added that during the development process, SBL engaged youth from art, music, fashion, and marketing to gather their input on what this new drink should represent. They discussed how it could embody a generation that values humanity, courage, and hard work.

One of the influencers, known as Savana, remarked, “TZEE is the result of a genuine collaboration between a major company and ‘generation Z’. This isn’t just a product, it’s our identity as Tanzanians who believe in creativity and quality.”





Some of the Gen Z who attended the TZEE launch event held on October 14, 2025 in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, enjoying themselves after tasting the refreshing flavor of the TZEE.





According to Mr Pamela, the drink hasn’t designed exclusively for the youth; but developed in a Tanzanian context, making it suitable for all adults aged 18 and above.

High-level innovation that brings distinction

SBL applied advanced production techniques in crafting TZEE, including modern spirits blending technology that ensures consistent flavour and lasting quality. TZEE boasts a mix of high-quality raw materials sourced locally, aligning with SBL’s strategy to support the national economy by using raw materials grown by Tanzanians.

Beyond its taste, the creativity extends to its bottle design and logo, both crafted in a modern style that resonates with today’s youth. The brand embodies authenticity, boldness, and originality.

Quality and market availability

TZEE has undergone strict quality control to ensure consumer safety and flavour consistency. It comes in two convenient sizes: 500ml (retailing at Sh 5,000) and 750ml (at Sh 15,000). SBL has ensured wide availability across the country through its extensive distribution network.

SBL’s Head of Innovations, Ms. Suzan Kilele (centre), speaks during the official launch of TZEE held on October 14, 2025 in Masaki, Dar es Salaam. Right is SBL’s Innovations Sales Manager, Mr. Raymond Anthony, and left is SBL’s Brand Manager for Innovation, Ms. Pamela Lugenge

Currently, TZEE is available in shops, bars, clubs, and major retail stores in cities such as Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Dodoma, and Mbeya, with the company promising nationwide availability.

Mr Raymond Anthony, SBL’s Innovations Sales Manager, explains that, “We believe TZEE isn’t just for Dar es Salaam, it’s for all Tanzanians. That’s why we’ve made sure it’s accessible from urban to rural areas, maintaining the same quality and offering a fair price.”

He adds that TZEE features a unique ‘Lemon and Ginger’ flavour that gives consumers a truly Tanzanian taste. It can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with mango, orange, or tamarind juice and the best part, he says, it doesn’t cause a hangover.

TZEE’s market distinction

TZEE stands out with its smooth, well-balanced flavour not too strong, yet uniquely captivating, allowing drinkers to feel part of the “TZEE NI SISI” story. Unlike other spirits that focus solely on entertainment, TZEE is built on the concept of identity and unity, carrying the message of proudly being Tanzanian.

Ms Suzan Kilele, SBL’s Head of Innovations, notes, “More than that, TZEE complements social and entertainment events it’s meant to bring young people together, inspire creativity, and celebrate shared culture.”

For Tanzanian Gen Z, TZEE is more than just a drink it’s a symbol of confidence, self-awareness, and patriotism. It represents a new sense of pride that fuels creativity and encourages youth to believe that excellence begins at home.





The Managing Director of SBL, Dr. Obinna Anyalebechi (sixth right, standing), poses for a group photo with company employees during the official launch of TZEE held on October 14, 2025 in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.





The introduction of TZEE is expected to boost healthy competition in the market and inspire other companies to think more about local creativity and identity rather than copying foreign products.

A new chapter in Tanzania’s beverage industry

With the launch of TZEE, SBL has written a new chapter in the history of Tanzanian beverages. Through its powerful slogan, “TZEE NI SISI, SISI NI TZEE,” the company has transformed a product into a national identity symbol. TZEE blends youthful creativity, corporate commitment to sustainability, and respect for Tanzanian culture.