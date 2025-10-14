ACT’s Othman Masoud vows pension system overhaul to protect retirees’ dignity

Pemba. ACT Wazalendo presidential candidate Othman Masoud Othman has pledged to overhaul the government pension system if elected, promising to restore fairness, dignity, and respect for public servants who have served the nation faithfully.

Speaking to elders in Kiwani Constituency, Mkoani District, Pemba Island, Mr Masoud described the plight of government retirees as “deeply troubling,” saying many had been abandoned and left to suffer despite their years of service.

“Our retirees have worked with great patriotism, yet today they are abandoned and disrespected,” he said. “An ACT Wazalendo government will ensure every retiree is treated with the honour they deserve and that their hard work benefits them and their families.”

Mr Masoud criticised the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF), saying it had become a source of frustration rather than a safety net for retirees.

“The ZSSF has lost meaning for retirees. Instead of helping them, it has become an institution that exploits them,” he said, adding that the current payment formula fails to match the cost of living.

He promised that an ACT Wazalendo government would review pension regulations, reform payment systems, and streamline benefit procedures to restore trust and ensure retirees receive their dues promptly and fairly.

“We will protect the rights, dignity, and welfare of retirees at all costs,” Mr Masoud said. “No elderly citizen should struggle to access what they rightfully earned.”

He also pledged to involve retirees in decisions affecting their welfare and to establish a transparent, efficient payment system that reflects their true contribution.

Elders at the meeting welcomed the pledge, calling it a sign of genuine commitment to reform. They said ACT Wazalendo’s proposals show compassion and fairness, particularly for older citizens long burdened by delayed or lost pension payments.

They vowed to support Mr Masoud in the upcoming general election, saying they want a government founded on dignity, equality, and justice for all retirees in Zanzibar.


