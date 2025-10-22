ACT-Wazalendo banks on ‘OMO teams’ to win Z’bar presidency

Zanzibar. The ACT-Wazalendo party says its campaign to win the Zanzibar presidency relies on two key strategies of mobilising enough votes and safeguarding the outcome through well-trained polling agents.

According to the party, which has fielded Othman Masoud Othman as its presidential candidate, the task of securing votes has been entrusted to special campaign teams known as OMO Teams.

ACT-Wazalendo’s Zanzibar Vice Chairperson, Ismail Jussa, said the teams began operations before the official campaign period and have been working continuously as campaigns enter their final phase.

Speaking in an interview, Jussa—who also chairs the party’s Zanzibar Victory Committee—said the OMO Teams were driving the effort to ensure Mr Othman, popularly known as “OMO”, secures the presidency.

He explained that the party had restructured its regional, constituency and branch leadership committees into victory teams, empowering them to mobilise support within their localities.

“We transformed our leadership committees into victory teams and strengthened them by bringing in new members who can help at the grassroots. Their role is to lead and supervise campaign efforts,” he said.

He added that the OMO Teams comprise groups of youths, women and elders tasked with seeking votes for Othman in both Pemba and Unguja. “These are what we call ‘barefoot soldiers’ — the ones moving house to house, each targeting their own demographic. Youths engage with young people, women with women, and elders with their peers,” Jussa said.

He noted that 32 of the teams are in Unguja and 18 in Pemba, covering all 50 constituencies.

Jussa expressed confidence that Othman would emerge victorious in the October 29 polls, saying ACT-Wazalendo had followed the campaign schedule set by the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) without interruption.

“We have held nearly all our rallies except one that was cancelled following the death of CCM’s Fuoni parliamentary candidate, Abbas Mwinyi. We have reached almost every constituency to promote OMO’s candidacy,” he said. At a rally held at Ole Kianga Laurent grounds in South Pemba, ACT-Wazalendo Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar, Omar Ali Shehe, said the party had covered 33 out of its 36 planned constituency rallies. “Our campaign is nearing completion, and we are very encouraged by the support we’ve received. My message to the other side is simple—prepare to work with Othman because this wave is unstoppable,” he said.

Jussa said beyond the rallies, Othman has been meeting with different social and economic groups daily, including farmers, fishers, traders, entrepreneurs, and religious leaders.

“He also visits markets and interacts with communities affected by challenges such as land disputes. This has brought him closer to the people and strengthened our connection with voters,” Jussa said.

On safeguarding votes, Jussa said the party has deployed agents to all polling stations to monitor the voting and counting process.

“We know that’s where the biggest challenges arise, but ACT-Wazalendo is well prepared to protect our victory and ensure all our candidates, from councillors to the presidency, are declared winners,” he said.

“We have no doubt about our victory because the numbers don’t lie. Our campaign has been scientific, data-driven, and we are already ahead. The task now is to ensure high voter turnout,” he added.

At a rally in Ole, Othman urged voters to turn out in large numbers on election day.





“Zanzibaris and ACT supporters, go out and vote peacefully with confidence. We are the winners, and we must protect that victory. No one should stay at home,” he told the crowd.

Jussa said their confidence stemmed from the calibre of their candidate.

“Othman commands broad respect due to his history and principles. He understands Zanzibar’s quest for full autonomy better than anyone,” he said.

He recalled that Othman’s decision to walk out of the 2014 Constituent Assembly, where he served as Attorney General, after disagreeing with CCM on parts of the proposed constitution, demonstrated his integrity and commitment to Zanzibar’s interests.

Although that move cost him his position under then-President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, it earned him lasting respect among Zanzibaris.

“Othman knows Zanzibar’s political and historical landscape inside out. He has maintained strong networks and goodwill across the political spectrum,” Jussa said.

He added that the party’s decision to field candidates who won internal primaries and its firm stance against corruption had boosted its credibility.