Othman pledges to revive agriculture and fisheries

Unguja. ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Othman Masoud Othman has pledged to prioritise agriculture and fisheries if elected, saying the two sectors remain central to the islands’ economic transformation and food security.

Addressing a campaign rally in Gamba, North Unguja, on Thursday, October 9, 2025, Othman said his administration would restore accountability in the management of natural resources and direct investments where they can make the most impact for ordinary Zanzibaris.

He criticised what he described as misuse of public resources under previous and current administrations, saying corruption and mismanagement had undermined key sectors such as agriculture and fisheries.

Referring to a $50 million agricultural infrastructure project that was expected to cover 1,500 hectares, the ACT-Wazalendo candidate—who also serves as First Vice President—said each hectare effectively cost about Sh130 million, yet the project has yielded no tangible results.

“If even a quarter of that money had reached farmers directly, they could have built their own agricultural infrastructure and increased production. Unfortunately, the funds never reach the farmers; they remain stuck in offices,” he said.

Othman noted that despite such heavy investments, Zanzibar continues to depend largely on imported food, a situation he described as unacceptable for an island with fertile land and vast marine resources.

Earlier in the day, he toured Kinyasini Market and Kandwi Village in Chaani Constituency, where he held discussions with traders and fishers about their daily challenges.

At Kinyasini Market, traders complained of multiple taxes, poor sanitation, and harassment by market supervisors.

“If public employees at their workplaces can access social services such as toilets for free, why should we, who already pay several taxes and fees, be charged to use the same service?” asked trader Khamis Mtumwa Khamis.

In Kandwi Village, fishermen voiced frustration over government restrictions, including the confiscation of fishing gear and allocation of traditional fishing zones to investors without proper compensation.

Othman promised that his government would address these grievances and ensure a fair and supportive environment for small-scale producers.

“It is right to have marine conservation areas to protect breeding grounds, but government must also educate citizens and offer alternative livelihoods — not destroy their fishing boats and means of survival,” he said.



