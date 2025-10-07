Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim: The man who wants to give Zanzibar nuclear power

Zanzibar. The United People’s Democratic Party (UPDP) is among Tanzania’s oldest political outfits, having gained its permanent registration on February 4, 1993.

Over three decades later 32 years and eight months to be exact it remains among the country’s small but persistent political parties, contesting every General Election since the reintroduction of multiparty politics on July 1, 1992.

As the country moves closer to the 2025 General Election, UPDP’s hopes in Zanzibar now rest on its presidential flag bearer, Mr Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim, the party’s secretary-general and one of its longest-serving members.

Mr Ibrahim says his vast political experience and dedication to the party’s vision are what earned him the nomination to run for Zanzibar’s presidency.

He believes Zanzibaris will elect a capable and visionary leader if they place their trust in him and UPDP.

“We are confident that the coming elections will be free and fair,” says Mr Ibrahim, pledging that UPDP will deploy agents to every polling station and that its parliamentary, House of Representatives, and councillorship candidates will also have agents to safeguard the vote.

Early life and education

Born on July 1, 1964, in Kangagani Ward, Wete District, North Pemba Region, to Mohamed Ibrahim Kombo and Bikombo Sharif Shoka, Mr Ibrahim is the fourth of seven children.

He began his education in 1972 at Kangagani Primary School, completing Standard Three before his family moved to Unguja, where he continued at Rahaleo Primary School in Kariakoo, Zanzibar.

The Rahaleo school compound has since been redeveloped to host Mwembeladu and Mwembeshauri primary schools as well as Dr Ali Mohamed Shein Secondary School.

After completing primary education, he joined Kangagani Secondary School in 1978 and later transferred to Utaani Secondary School, where he completed his O-Level studies in 1981.

Though his academic performance was modest, Mr Ibrahim continued to chart his own path.

In 1983, two years after finishing school, he joined the national service in Zanzibar, where he received one year of military training before venturing into small-scale business.

Business ventures

During the 1990s, Mr Ibrahim entered the world of regional trade, exporting shoes and carvings from Zanzibar to Burundi and importing vitenge fabrics for sale in Dar es Salaam.

He also traded in kangas between Kenya and Zanzibar and dealt in seafood between Mozambique and Mombasa.

These ventures, he says, gave him a deep understanding of East Africa’s informal economy and the resilience of small traders.

Political journey

Mr Ibrahim’s political journey began in 1983 when he joined Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). His membership lasted 17 years before he crossed over to UPDP in 2000, where he has remained ever since.

Starting as an ordinary member, he volunteered at the party’s then headquarters in Stone Town before the office was relocated to Mtoni Kidatu in West A District, Urban West Region.

He made his first attempt at elective office in 2005, contesting for the Mfenesini parliamentary seat under UPDP but finishing third behind the CCM and CUF candidates.

In 2010, UPDP nominated him as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Mr Fahmi Nassor Dovutwa, who also served as the party’s national chairman.

Three years later, in 2013, Mr Dovutwa proposed Mr Ibrahim for the position of secretary-general, and the party’s National Executive Committee confirmed his appointment at a meeting held at Rombo Greenview Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Ibrahim again served as Dovutwa’s running mate in the 2015 General Election, before contesting the Zanzibar presidency in 2020 for the first time.

The upcoming election marks his second bid for the top post.

Nuclear ambition

If elected, Mr Ibrahim’s foremost priority will be addressing Zanzibar’s chronic power shortages.

His bold plan involves establishing two nuclear power plants, one in Unguja and another in Pemba, to ensure self-sufficiency in energy generation and even allow for electricity exports to other countries.

“Zanzibar currently depends on electricity from Mainland Tanzania, which is costly and unreliable. As president, I will ensure we establish two nuclear plants dedicated solely to power generation,” he says, adding that this project “will be non-negotiable.”

Economic vision

Beyond energy, Mr Ibrahim envisions transforming Zanzibar into an industrial economy.

He argues that while cloves remain a key cash crop, their contribution to the economy has been limited due to minimal value addition.

He pledges to establish processing industries that produce clove-based goods such as soaps, oils, perfumes, and medicines.

According to him, this shift will create employment for the youth and significantly increase farmers’ earnings.

“Only 20 percent of our cloves will be exported raw,” he says.

“The remaining 80 percent will be processed locally to create jobs and generate more revenue.”

Youth and social welfare

Mr Ibrahim’s social policies include a bold pledge to financially support marriages.

He says every young man intending to marry will receive Sh2 million to assist with dowry, while the bride will also receive Sh2 million to start a small business after marriage, bringing the total state contribution per marriage to Sh4 million.

He argues that this policy will strengthen families, promote entrepreneurship, and curb unemployment.

Health and Education

Mr Ibrahim commends the current government for maintaining free healthcare but says service delivery must improve.

He plans to prioritise the procurement of modern medical equipment, ensure the availability of essential drugs, and attract specialist doctors.

His vision is to turn Zanzibar into a regional hub for medical tourism.

In education, he pledges to reform the curriculum to focus on practical and technical skills, enabling graduates to manage local development and investment projects without relying heavily on foreign expertise.

“Schools and colleges in Zanzibar will produce highly skilled graduates,” he says.

“We will sponsor talented young people to study abroad so that, upon returning, they can lead our economic sectors with confidence and competence.”

He also vows to strengthen revenue collection and make the Blue Economy yield tangible results for ordinary citizens, ensuring that marine and coastal resources translate into sustainable wealth.

Personal life and message to voters

Mr Ibrahim is married to two wives, Halima Said Abdallah and Aziza Amour Suleiman, and is a father of seven children—four with Halima and three with Aziza.

He concludes his message to voters with a call for unity and peace, urging Zanzibaris to make wise choices at the ballot box.