Light at the end of tunnel as ACT-Wazalendo buoyant over reconciliation progress

Unguja. ACT-Wazalendo national chairman, Mr Othman Masoud Othman (OMO), has reassured party members and citizens that talks aimed at political reconciliation in Zanzibar are progressing steadily, urging patience and optimism.

Mr Othman made the remarks on Saturday, March 14, 2026, while addressing members and citizens in the Urban West Region, during an iftar he hosted, encouraging calm and fostering hope for the future.

The party and the ruling CCM initiated dialogue following the general election held on October 29, 2025, which ACT-Wazalendo had challenged over alleged electoral fraud.

In the aftermath, ACT-Wazalendo had not clarified whether it would join the Government of National Unity (GNU) or take an alternative course.

Zanzibar’s constitution requires the formation of a GNU within 90 days of a general election.

When this deadline passed without ACT joining, it effectively signalled a political impasse.

This deadlock prompted negotiations between CCM and ACT-Wazalendo.

According to Mr Othman, popularly known in Zanzibar as OMO, and later confirmed by CCM through its Secretary for Ideology, Training and Propaganda, Mr Khamis Mbeto Khamis, six negotiation sessions had been held by mid-March 2026.

During this period, ACT-Wazalendo also filed legal challenges in several constituencies across Unguja and Pemba, contesting electoral processes and the declaration of winners.

However, the Zanzibar High Court dismissed all cases, citing legal irregularities.

“We ask you to remain patient and maintain hope. When we reach an agreement, it will be positive, and progress is being made,” said Mr OMO.

Mr Othman, who served as First Vice President during the Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi’s first term, emphasised the importance of prayer for the nation, urging citizens to restore civility, unity, and decency to public life.

“Those familiar with the country can already see significant improvements in justice and governance,” he said, stressing the need for public unity to bring about reforms and uphold citizens’ rights.

“It is our duty to come together to return the country to its foundational values, in line with its reality,” he added.