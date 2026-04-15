Mwinyi to grace Zanzibar edition of Rising Woman Initiative today

Dar es Salaam. The President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, is today expected to grace this year’s Zanzibar edition of The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative (RWI). This is the sixth year that Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) is conducting The Citizen RWI.

This year’s event is themed Give to Gain: Elevate Her Rise. The Zanzibar edition will be held at the Golden Tulip Zanzibar Airport.

The RWI Zanzibar edition aligns with the global Beijing+30 agenda, as the 2026 edition signals a renewed commitment to accelerating women’s leadership, economic participation, and societal influence.

The Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL), Mr Edson Sosten, said MCL is not starting from zero. He noted that the sixth edition comes with insights, networks and measurable impact from Dar es Salaam into Zanzibar.

“After six years of driving impact in Dar es Salaam, today marks a defining moment as Rising Woman lands in Zanzibar for the first time. Zanzibar is not just a new location; it is a strategic expansion of a platform that has been tested, refined, and proven over six years,” said Mr Sosten.

Under the theme Give to Gain: Elevate Her Rise, this year’s programme emphasises the tangible value of investing in women through mentorship, opportunities, resources and advocacy, as empowering women is not only a social responsibility but also a proven pathway to institutional growth and national progress.

This year’s edition has several strategic pillars designed to expand women’s impact across society.

These include strengthening leadership and influence by increasing women’s representation in executive and decision-making positions, advancing economic empowerment by improving access to finance and markets and reinforcing policy and advocacy frameworks to ensure accountability in gender-responsive governance.

MCL’s Executive Editor, Mr Mpoki Thomson, said the event will have a panel discussion, followed by an award-giving ceremony to recognise organisations that promote gender equality and have substantial women representation in management and decision-making.

Another award named the Woman of the Future Award is meant to recognise impactful initiatives that advance gender balance, with policies and systems enabling women to step up the leadership ladder.

“In our efforts to empower Tanzanians, we cannot leave out Zanzibar. The isles play a pivotal role in our country’s progress, with women actively contributing across key sectors, from tourism and innovation to the blue economy. Through Rising Woman, we have consistently celebrated the strides and milestones of Zanzibari women. To further amplify this progress, we have dedicated this special event to them, alongside special pages that share their stories with the world,” Mr Mpoki said.

The panel discussion will focus on the role of women in driving inclusive economic growth and development in Zanzibar.

The panellists include the minister of Education, Leyla M. Mussa, Azania Bank managing director, Ms Ester Mangenya, the minister of Youth, Employment and Empowerment, Mr Shabani A. Omary, and Ms Leyla Ghaid from the Tony Blair Foundation.

The session will be moderated by Ms Nafisa Jiddawi.