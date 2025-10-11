Mwinyi pledges interest‑free loans to empower Zanzibar entrepreneurs

Unguja. The CCM presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has pledged allocation of substantial funds to provide interest-free loans to entrepreneurs to help them expand their businesses.

He made the remarks on Thursday, October 9, 2025, while addressing entrepreneurs at Abdulwakil Hall in Mjini Magharibi Region.

“In this new term, we will find ways to reach more people through small-scale capital support. It is unrealistic to demand that someone selling vitumbua (rice cakes) must open a bank account before receiving assistance,” said Dr Mwinyi.

He explained that the planned financing scheme would draw funds from the Central Government, development partners, and state-owned institutions, with additional resources borrowed from financial entities to widen access to affordable loans.

“We will strengthen the capital financing framework to reach more entrepreneurs than before and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy that has discouraged many,” Dr Mwinyi said, urging voters to renew his mandate.

He said his administration would also create an enabling business environment by developing well-organised markets and providing adequate trading spaces.

“However, we will not allow businesses to operate haphazardly. There will be a proper plan for developing business infrastructure,” he emphasised.

Dr Mwinyi said empowering entrepreneurs remained one of his top priorities if given a new term, adding that his government would continue to promote innovation and inclusivity in the business sector.

He noted that many entrepreneurs have innovative ideas and valuable insights on improving business operations, but often lack platforms to engage with policymakers.

“We will establish mechanisms that allow people with great ideas to advise the government on how to improve the business environment,” he explained.

The CCM candidate also pledged to support the seaweed industry, saying many small-scale producers were struggling due to limited markets.

“In addition to finding markets, we will help seaweed producers set up small processing factories. When we talk about industries, we do not necessarily mean large ones with heavy machinery. Even a business employing ten people qualifies as a factory. Our goal is to help them create more jobs,” he said.

Earlier, several entrepreneurs raised concerns over the limited accessibility of newly constructed market stalls and the bureaucratic procedures for obtaining loans.

“We request that these loans be more accessible. In some markets, stall rental fees are too high,” said entrepreneur Khadija Khamis.

In response, Dr Mwinyi said the government would review the issue, stressing that the aim of building new markets was not to maximise tax collection but to empower citizens economically.