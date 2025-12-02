Mwinyi: Zanzibar open for new investment partnerships

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has said the Isles remain open to investors as the government pushes to deepen international partnerships and unlock untapped opportunities across key sectors.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Monday, December 1, 2025, during talks with the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Lord Swire, who led a delegation to State House in Zanzibar.

He said the government has been strengthening the investment environment, with priority placed on the Blue Economy and tourism — sectors that currently contribute about 30 percent of Zanzibar’s income.

“Zanzibar still has vast opportunities that require engagement with international stakeholders and institutions,” Dr Mwinyi said, adding that the delegation’s visit offered an important platform to advance the country’s investment goals.

He told the delegation that Zanzibar is ready to identify and promote investment prospects across various sectors, including trade and industry, which remain open to new entrants.

Dr Mwinyi also highlighted the potential of the Mangapwani Integrated Port, describing it as a strategic area with promising prospects in transport, oil and gas, and commercial activities. He said the government expects more investors to take interest in the project.

Lord Swire said the Commonwealth council considers Zanzibar a key partner and is ready to collaborate in areas of investment, trade and broader economic cooperation aimed at supporting growth and improving the wellbeing of citizens.