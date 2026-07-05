Zanzibar positions itself as Africa’s technology and innovation hub

Unguja. Zanzibar’s Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, has said the archipelago is pursuing a digital transformation agenda aimed at positioning itself as a leading centre for technology and innovation in Africa.

Mr Soraga made the remarks on July 5, 2026, during the second graduation ceremony for Master’s degree holders in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and Master of Technology in Ocean Structure at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Zanzibar (IITMZ).

“Our priorities are clear: digitising public services, building a strong digital economy, investing in artificial intelligence and harnessing the talents of our young people,” said Mr Soraga.

He said the government, through his ministry, had already begun implementing its digital transformation agenda, with Zanzibar seeking to become a regional hub for innovation and start-ups.

He added that Zanzibar has abundant talent, but previously lacked platforms such as IIT Madras to unlock its potential.

Through such institutions, he said, young people now have greater opportunities to innovate and thrive.

Mr Soraga said the presence of IIT Madras would boost innovation across multiple sectors in the islands.

“For Zanzibar, having IIT Madras is a great blessing. This is the only IIT Madras campus operating outside Chennai, India. There are only two in the world, and one is here in Zanzibar,” he said.

He added that education remains central to the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar’s development vision.

“Zanzibar is a small island; we do not have large agricultural land or abundant minerals. Our greatest resource is our people,” he said.

He stressed that investment in human capital is key to sustainable development and a knowledge-based economy, noting that partnerships such as the one with IIT Madras align with this goal.

He urged graduates to observe their surroundings, identify challenges, and develop solutions that would position Zanzibar as an innovation hub in East Africa.

IITMZ governing council chairperson, Prof Mohamed Sheikh, said the partnership between India and Zanzibar goes beyond education delivery and aims to build a global innovation ecosystem on the islands.

“Today, you are not just graduating; you are taking another step towards fulfilling the vision of leaders from both our countries,” he said.

He added that bringing the academic heritage of IIT Madras to Zanzibar represented an investment in the region’s most valuable resource.

IITMZ Managing Director, Prof Prabhu Rajagopal, said the success of IIT is driven by international collaboration, strong private-sector partnerships, and a culture of turning research into practical solutions.

“We are proud of IIT Madras Zanzibar, our first international campus. Our culture of excellence is reflected in the numbers, innovation hubs, and more than 565 start-ups. We aim to create 100 start-ups from here in Zanzibar,” he said.

He added that the institution now has 129 students, about 50 percent of whom come from East Africa, including Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Ethiopia, while 30 percent are women.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Ms Aisha Hamad Hassan said the cohort had come from different parts of the world but shared a common academic journey.