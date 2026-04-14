Zanzibar’s President Mwinyi inspects Afcon City project in Fumba

Unguja. Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has said the government will continue supervising the implementation of sports infrastructure projects to ensure they are completed on time and meet international standards.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Monday, April 14, 2026, during an inspection visit to the Afcon City project under construction in Fumba, West Urban Region.

“The government will continue supervising the implementation of these projects to ensure they are completed on time and to internationally acceptable standards,” he said.

During the visit, Dr Mwinyi inspected various stages of construction of a modern stadium being built by Turkey’s Orkum Group, which is expected to play a key role in preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

The tournament is scheduled to run from June 19 to July 18, 2027, with Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania jointly hosting the event. In Tanzania, matches will be staged in Arusha, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar.

The stadium under construction in Fumba is expected to accommodate 35,000 spectators and meet standards set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Dr Mwinyi also toured infrastructure planned within the Afcon City project, including hospitals, roads, restaurants, supermarkets, and other facilities expected to support the modern development.

He said the facilities would support business activities and services that would stimulate economic growth and improve citizens’ livelihoods.