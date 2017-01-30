Burundi protests to oppose report on rights violations

Bujumbura. Thousands of people Saturday went to the streets in the Burundian capital to protest against a report by the European parliament on alleged human rights violations in the east African nation.
Demonstrators gathered at the United Nations square in Ngagara neighborhood and proceeded to the city center where they ended their march at the Independence Square.
Reading the Burundian government statement, Assistant Home Affairs Minister Therence Ntahiraja said, “We call on the African Union (AU) leaders meeting in Ethiopia on Jan. 31 and the United Nations not to consider the European parliament report that contains lies, fabrications and rumors.” (Xinhua)