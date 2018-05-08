MP to govt: Sell the bombardier, provide access to water

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Kilwa South MP Selemani Bungara, alias Bwege (CUF), has asked the government to sell two airplanes and use the proceeds to deal with the shortage of water in rural areas.

He was debating the Sh727.3 billion budget estimates for the ministry of Water and Irrigation for the year 2018/19 in Parliament on Tuesday, May 8.

According to him, water should be number the one priority for the government and not purchasing aircraft.

“There is a huge need for water instead when compared to the bombardier that the country just bought. All MPS will agree with me that our people are concerned with delayed water projects. I suggest that we sell the two planes to ensure there is access to water,” he suggested.

He also complemented Speaker Job Ndugai for acting tough on issues of public interest, including the hike in prices of cooking oil.