Azam eye ‘serious’ title challenge

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After a run-of-the-mill performance during the first half of the Vodacom Premier League season, moneybags Azam FC have vowed to take the second round by storm.

Speaking to the clubs official portal, Azam head coach Zeben Hernandez, who took the squad to their paces after reporting back from a two-week break, expressed his happiness to have his players back and fit for what promises to be an action-packed round.

Only three players; Erasto Nyoni and Ghanaian duo of Samuel Afful and Yahaya Mohammed were missing from the training.

“We have begun our training today on a high note because the league resumption is just around the corner. We have started light training in order to be fully fit ahead of the fierce competition,” said the Spanish coach.

“At the moment, we are waiting on the players who are yet to report to training, but by the look of things, I am pretty confident that Azam will come back a stronger side and challenge the title aggressively.”

In an effort to beef up the squad’s defence, the Spaniard recalled central defender Abdallah Kheri from Ndanda FC where he had been on loan. Azam FC are currently third in the league with 25 points and kick off their second leg campaign against African Lyon on December 18 at the Uhuru Stadium. Meanwhile, Azam skipper John Bocco echoed his coach’s optimism, saying the team looks stronger despite training for just the second day.

“Every player here is in high spirits as we start training. It is just the second day and there is an air of anticipation from all players. I can see the difference and I am confident that Azam will come back stronger,” he said.