Chelsea set eyes on Cloud Nine in West Brom match

London. Antonio Conte’s Chelsea juggernaut rolls back into action against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow with the Premier League leaders chasing a ninth consecutive win.

Chelsea produced the most impressive display of their winning streak last weekend when they came from behind to win 3-1 at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

They have not won nine successive league games within the same season since 2007 and ahead of West Brom’s visit, Marcos Alonso has urged his team-mates not to let their level drop.

“Winning game after game gives you confidence, but you have to keep working,” the Spanish wing-back told the Chelsea website.

“The results give you confidence to work in this way, though. We have got to use this momentum of the last eight league games and go on to have another good game against West Brom now.”

While most of Chelsea’s title rivals have been in European action this week, Conte’s side have once again had a full week to prepare for the visit of Tony Pulis’s side.

It is 32 years since West Brom last won at Chelsea, but they have drawn on two of their last three visits and have climbed to seventh in the table on the back of a four-game unbeaten run. “(Chelsea) are on a great run of form,” West Brom manager Pulis told the club website.

“The manager’s come in and he’s changed things around and got the players playing the way they can. It’s a wonderful, wonderful squad of players. But we’ll go there and do our best.”

Guardiola’s City will look to kick their title challenge back into gear when they visit unravelling champions Leicester City on Saturday.

The ill-tempered defeat at Chelsea’s hands left a mark, with Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho picking up red cards that will keep them out until after Christmas.

City have slipped to fourth place in the table, four points below Chelsea, and although Leicester are toiling in 16th place, Pablo Zabaleta is taking nothing for granted.

“Always it’s a difficult place to go. Even if they are not doing great in the domestic competition, they are still a good team, very competitive,” said the City right-back. “It is going to be a tough game.”