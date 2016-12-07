DSC gala brings swimmers from the EA region

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. For swimming enthusiasts, Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac) will be the place to be as the DSC Junior Club Invitational gala gets underway.

Organised by the Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC), the two-day event, which will start on Friday is expected to bring together more than 200 up-and-coming swimmers.

DSC secretary general Inviolata Itatiro told The Citizen yesterday that the swimmers will come from various clubs of East Africa.

Itatiro said the athletes will compete in seven events categorised according age. The swimmers eligible for the tournament will be between the age of seven and 13.

She said the club has decided to organise the invitational tournament with a view to promoting the sport besides giving international experience to the budding swimmers.

“This is a maiden gala in the country and it’s a continuation of DSC’s mission to bring awareness and foster the development of swimming in the country,” she said.

“The gala provides a platform to talk about swimming and build awareness of its values in multiple communications medium.”

The official added: “For the children, parents and guests who will show up for the gala, it is an exciting event to reinforce affinity to the sport.” The host club kicked off its efforts to train swimmers in 2007.

She added: “In addition to being a life safety measure, learning to swim early instils discipline, builds stamina, courage and confidence, and most of all it is fun! Swimming requires the moving of multiple muscle groups in high intensity resulting in an incredible workout for all ages,” she said.

She said trophies will be awarded to the top three swimmers in each age group while medals will be given to the first (gold), second (silver) and the bronze will go to the third finisher.

According her, there will also be overall team trophies to be awarded to the best first team, best second team and the best third team.

Certificates will be awarded to the top six finalists in each individual event and top three in each relay event. All events will be swum on heat declared finals.