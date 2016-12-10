Olympic Committee elects its leaders today

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) today holds elections in Dodoma Region today. Elected leaders will take the posts for the next four years.

A total of 24 aspirants will feature in today’s election, according to TOC Electoral Committee secretary general Harrison Chaulo

Gulan Rashid who contests for the post of President, Henry Tandau who is vying for the post of Vice President and Filbert Bayi (Secretary General) are sole candidates in the respective slots and electorates will use ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote style.

Basically, the trio have been declared as winners of the posts but who will be the best in collecting many votes? The matter would be decided by the 56 voters,” said Chaulo.

While Gulam and Bayi did not secure challengers, Tandau was set to contest with former Vice President, Hassan Jarufu who did not attend, a situation which forced the screening committee to axe him.

Apart from Gulam, Tandau and Bayi, other aspirants are Suleiman Mahmoud Jabir who has been endorsed to contest for the post of assistant secretary general, while Charles Edward Nyange has been cleared to contest for the post of treasurer and Juma Hamis Zaidy is a sole contestant for the post of assistant treasurer.

Members of the executive committee who have been cleared by the committee for the Tanzania Mainland are, Irene Mwasanga, Muharami Mchume, Noorelain Sharrif, Noel Kiunsi, Amina Ahmed, Donath Massawe and Juliana Yasoda.