Simba, Jang’ombe Boys in decisive duel

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two teams can book their places in the knockout stage of the 2016 Mapinduzi Cup when the annual tournament rolls out today in Zanzibar.

Group A leaders Simba take on Jang’ombe Boys at the Amaan Stadium from 4pm while Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will clash with Zanzibar’s Taifa Jang’ombe at the same venue from 8.30pm.

The two matches mark the group stage for Group A. Simba are placed at the top with seven points.

They need only a draw to finish at the top of the standing while Jang’ombe Boys who are third should win a match in a bid to revive their hopes of playing in the last four category of the tournament.

Meanwhile, following yesterday’s results at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, whereby Azam FC won 4-0 against Young Africans, the Jangwani Street boys will now play their Msimbazi Street arch rivals on Tuesday.

Simba are determined to win in today’s match to continue with their mission to gain the trophy this year. The last time Simba lifted the cup was in 2015 when they beat Mtibwa Sugar 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

“Jang’ombe Boys are a strong team. They also need a win to sail through, but we know how to contain them. Our fans should expect positive results,” said Jackson Mayanja, Simba’s assistant coach.

But Simba will have to do better than they did against Jang’ombe Boys who seem to have gained momentum since the start of the tournament.

Jang’ombe Boys shone against URA with the 2-1 in the thrilling encounter. Mayanja said they were well prepared ahead of today’s encounter and are taking no chances against their rivals who seem to have many fans in the Isles.

“We are not underrating Jang’ombe Boys. We are rating them equally with other squads,” he said.

We know that they are also struggling to collect three points but we eye victory.”