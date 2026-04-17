Tanzania names 17 swimmers for Africa Aquatics Championships in Algeria

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has confirmed a 17-member swimming squad that will represent the country at the 2026 Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships, scheduled to take place in Oran, Algeria, from May 5 to 10.

The team heads into the continental competition with a blend of experienced swimmers and rising talents, aiming to make a strong impression against Africa’s best in what is expected to be a highly competitive event. The championships were initially set to be staged in Ghana, but a late withdrawal by the West African nation forced organisers to relocate the event. Africa Aquatics subsequently named Algeria as the new host, with Oran stepping in to ensure the competition proceeds as planned.

According to the travelling squad list, Tanzania’s swimmers include Bridget Donyo Heep, Crissa Denis Dillip, Filbertha Demello, Ibrahim Emmanuel Igoro, Kaysan Kachra, Michael Joseph, Nicolene Johannes Viljoen, Zack Okumu, and Zainab Moosajee.

Others are Collins Saliboko, Fidel Marsell Kavishe, Aminaz Kachra, Ethan Makala, Lorita Borega, Luke Okore, and Kabeer Rizwan Lakhani. The team will be guided by head coach Ally Msazi and assisted by Radhia Shabani Gereza. as Tanzania looks to improve its performance on the continental stage. Team manager Hadija Ahmed Shebe and assistant manager Carmen Firmina Demello are also part of the delegation, alongside technical officials and support staff.

The Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships, organised by the African Swimming Confederation (CANA), is the continent’s premier swimming competition and is held every two years. It brings together top swimmers from across Africa, offering a platform for athletes to compete at elite level and gain international exposure.

For Tanzania, the event presents an important opportunity to assess progress and build momentum ahead of future global competitions. Several swimmers in the squad have shown promising form in recent local and regional meets, raising hopes for improved performances and potential podium finishes.

Officials are optimistic that the team’s preparation, combined with growing investment in swimming development, will translate into positive results in Algeria.