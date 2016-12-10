Stand Utd in search of sponsors

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa news@thecitizen.co.tz

Shinyanga. Cash-strapped Vodacom Premier League side Stand United are out looking for new sponsors ahead of the second round set to commence December 17.

Club chairman Elson Maeje told The Citizen this week that since they parted with Acacia Gold Mining Company in June this year, they are yet to sort out their financial issues.

“We are now forced to get back to (Shinyanga) residents and members of the club to collect funds to facilitate our continuation,” he said, “So, we appeal to all football fans from within and outside the region to help us.”

Meanwhile, he revealed that the club has already acquired “a number” of new players ahead of the VPL second round.

“We have many new and senior players from the country and outside, including some from Nigeria, and all this is to ensure that our team performs better during the second round,” he said.

Hemed Suleiman Ali who is commonly known as ‘Morocco’ will be Stand United’s head coach and will be assisted by Athuman Bilal.