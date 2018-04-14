Saturday, April 14, 2018

Tanzanian wins key DStv award

Managing Director for MultiChoice Tanzania,

Managing Director for MultiChoice Tanzania, Maharage Chande  

By The CitizenReporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian student Taher Rasheed from Al-Madrasat Us-saifiyatul Burhaniyah has emerged the overall winner of the Poster category of the prestigious DStv Eutelsat Star Awards 2018.

This was announced in Kampala where the adjudication of the country winning essays and posters was conducted by a team of high profile panellists saw the essay category go to Uganda’s Amos Mumbere from Ntare School. The winner, according to a statement sent to the media by Eutelsat in the poster category, has been awarded a trip for two to the South African National Space Agency and MultiChoice facilities.

The two winning schools will be rewarded with a DStv installation, including dish, TV set, PVR decoder and free access to the DStv Education Package. (Citizen Reporter)

