Here is why you should always live curious

By Jackson Biko

The other day, at the tail end of a meeting, a lady said, “You don’t look 40,” and I – seated across from her at the table – said, “I’m sorry, I didn’t catch that.”

And she said, “I said you wrote that you turned 40 somewhere but you actually don’t look 40.” I said, “ I’m sorry, say it a bit louder. Louder for the rest of these gentlemen to hear.” We all laughed.

There was a successful 48-year old guy seated at the head of the table and as the conversation centred on age and ageing, someone asked him what he plans to do at 50. He said he plans to retire to the village.

He said he has a great attachment to his village and that he has been working since he was 23-years-old – a total of 27 years now – and he plans to do nothing but farm and get involved in his community activities. I wanted to walk over and hold him on his shoulder with my two hands and ask him, “But why? Why are you like this?”

When he spoke those words I pictured myself in my own village, retired. Retired! First off, I don’t even want to imagine that ‘retirement’ is an option. Retirement is what our parents did.

They sang for you and then someone gave a speech. They clapped for you then the old and religious cleaning lady prayed and then you were handed a bicycle as a gift.

You? Oh you packed and left the city for the village where between sitting in committees for fencing land and in dispute resolutions, you waited for two things to happen; for your children to bring home your grandchildren, or death.

I ain’t doing it. I’m not cut from that retirement cloth. I just don’t see myself going back to my village to retire. I love where I come from, I’m proud of it, but I will be miserable. And I hate self-imposed misery. What would I be doing? Sit on the verandah, my radio on and read my Bible, like I see my own father do? (Although I think he enjoys it. He’s an introvert. He hates small talk.) Would I wear my white shirt and blue trousers and attend church on Sabbath?

Would I call my son and him not pick because he’s busy with his life like I am now? And him call me back later in the evening as I’m about to sleep and me not be in the mood to talk to him then because I can’t find my goddamn joint pain meds?

Oh no. That’s not going to be me. I’m not retiring. If I’m strong and I’m healthy and of sane mental health and I’m not in jail, I won’t stay still.

I will keep producing (not children, surely, those I don’t want anymore) because I wouldn’t want to ever ask my children for a penny or stare at the phone ringing and think, oh no, Papa wants money.

I’d also not want them to know exactly where I am at any time. Not that I will be avoiding them, which would be fun ha-ha, but just that I would not want them to ever predict what I’m doing or where I am doing it at any given time.

If say Tamms, my daughter, then perhaps working as an architect or a sports apparel designer, is asked by her nosy colleague where her father is, I don’t want her to assume that I’m in the village.

I want her to tell her, “You know, I honestly never know where he is. Let me call him” and when she calls me my phone will ring weird and when I pick up and I say, “My only tomato!” and she says, “Kwani where are you, Papa?” I want to be able to tell her, “I’m in Kinshasa.”

That’s what I want. I don’t want them to call me and assume that I’m in a committee meeting in the village to build another classroom for Nyaburi Primary School (that’s a school in my shags).

In fact I would not want that word to be associated with me. It’s an ugly word. It means to exit, to decamp, to adjourn. We don’t adjourn. We slow down.

We align into the wind at most but at best we lower our heads and face the wind. We don’t retire, for crying out loud, because we stay hungry and we find life and ourselves and happiness – whatever the hell that is. Race horses retire. Us? We live curious.