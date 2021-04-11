Yes, I worked in a supermarket in Canada
Tuesday February 06 2018
Summary
Dr Wilbroad Slaa is not a new name in Tanzania’s politics. The former Chadema secretary general left the opposition party in the run up to the 2015 general election when differences emerged in the party over a decision to accept former Premier Edward Lowassa to join Chadema.
Dr Slaa then announced that he was retiring from politics and went to Canada. President John Magufuli recently appointed him Tanzania’s ambassador though he is yet to be posted to his workstation.
Last week, Dr Slaa met and held talks with President Magufuli at State House. Today (Tuesday), he featured on a Clouds TV talk show programme. We bring to you a number of issues raised and the responses issued during the talk show. We start with his confirmation of reports that while in Canada, he worked in a supermarket
Speaking on a Clouds TV morning talk show - that is known as 360 – on Tuesday, February 06, 2018, Dr Slaa said though the information was exaggerated, it was true that he worked in a huge supermarket in Canada.
“The information was exaggerated but I really worked in a supermarket. It is a huge supermarket with lots of activities,” he said.
News about Dr Slaa working in a supermarket broke out in November last year.
He was reported to be working in Costco Supermarket as Sales Advisor. Costco Supermarket is located at Oakville, Toronto in Canada.