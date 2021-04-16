Bawacha condemns Magufuli’s move on teen mothers

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s women wing (Bawacha) has condemned President John Magufuli for his statement that during his presidency no girl student who gets pregnant will be allowed to resume school after they deliver.

This was said on Monday by the wing’s national chairperson Halima Mdee at a press briefing saying it clearly displayed his hatred against children and that the move will shatter their future, because of the denial of their rights for education.

Ms Mdee explained that President Magufuli has portrayed to Tanzanians that his above the constitution by making his statement the final say on the matter, of which it should be condemned due to the fact that no one is above the law.

She went on to say, there is a need for newly elected presidents in the future to receive an intensive informative seminar, to be thoroughly familiarized with zonal and international declarations that the country has signed, and other leadership aspects to be aware of working without bleaching human rights or leadership practicalities.

President Magufuli addressed the issue during his public talk when he had a three-day tour in Coastal region two weeks ago where he launched five factories, Ruvu water project and Bagamoyo road through Msata.