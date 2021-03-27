DSE indices close in green

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) share price indices closed in green at the end of last week.

A DSE market report shows that the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) closed at 3,964.11 points on Friday, 10.66 per cent higher than the previous day. The DSE All Share Index (DSEI) also closed in green at the end of last week at 2,409.91 points, which were 4.25 per cent higher than the previous day.

The gain in the share prices index was a result of increased share price for CRDB Bank which rose from Sh185 on Thursday to Sh195 during the end week.

The self-listed company (DSE Plc) also recorded a share price increase at it closed the week at Sh1,600 from Sh1,520 recorded during the previous day.

The report shows 91.84 per cent of the value of shares sold was by local investors, while 90.55 per cent of the total turnover was generated by foreign investors.

The market capitalisation increased by Sh100 billion to Sh23.2 trillion on Friday last week from Sh23.1 trillion recorded during the previous day.

Advertisement

The improvement of the market capitalisation was a result of increased share prices for CRDB and DSE Plc.

Top movers during the day were CRDB, TBL, Vodacom, DSE and Tanzania Portland Cement Company (Twiga). CRDB transacted shares valued Sh1.3 billion out of total turnover of Sh1.6 billion.