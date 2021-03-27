New coffee brand launched in response to financial crunch

Dar es Salaam. A food and beverage company, Dar es Salaam Merchants Group (DMG), has launched an instant coffee brand.

Known as Nuru coffee Chapchap, the brand is a mix of milk, coffee and sugar. It sold at Sh500. “The launch is in response to the ongoing economic challenges,” according to Nuru Coffee Chapchap director Rayton Kwembe (pictured).

He said the coffee is produced from premium Arabica and Robusta beans. It is available in supermarkets in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Mbeya, Dodoma, and Arusha.

DMG has been carrying out a 10-day promotional campaign in malls and streets in Dar es Salaam since Sunday.