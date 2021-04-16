Dr Mwakyembe mourns the late Efm presenter

Dr Mwakyembe has also sent his condolences to the management of EFM, where the late Mr Katende, alias Bikira wa Kisukuma, worked, a statement released to the media on Wednesday by information services indicates.

Dar es Salaam. Minister of information, culture, sports and arts Dr Harrison Mwakyembe has sent his condolences to the family of late Efm Radio presenter, Seth Katende, who died last Sunday.

Dr Mwakyembe has also sent his condolences to the management of EFM, where the late Mr Katende, alias Bikira wa Kisukuma, worked, a statement released to the media on Wednesday by information services indicates.

Katende died at the Muhimbili National Hospital, where he was admitted. Dr Mwakyembe described the death of Mr Katende as a huge loss to EFM.

Apart from being a presenter Mr Katende was also a social media personality.